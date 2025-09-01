Oklahoma will require teaching applicants from California and New York to pass a new civics and ideology exam before certification.

According to the State Superintendent, the assessment developed in collaboration with PragerU is framed as a safeguard against 'radical leftist ideology' infiltrating classrooms.

The new mandatory test for prospective teachers has raised eyebrows, with questions ranging from US constitutional knowledge to general civic literacy. The requirement came into effect this month for new applicants statewide.

What's on the Test

The 34-question assessment, overseen by the Oklahoma State Department of Education, is now part of the certification process for teacher applicants. Candidates must demonstrate proficiency in basic civics, US history, and government before they can step into the classroom.

Among the most talked-about items is one asking candidates to identify the first three words of the US Constitution 'We the People.' Other questions assess knowledge of government branches, presidential history, landmark Supreme Court cases, and fundamental rights outlined in the United States Constitution, particularly those outlined in the Bill of Rights.

The exam draws heavily from questions on the US naturalisation test, including practical civic knowledge such as the number of US Senators, the role of the Supreme Court, and the presidential line of succession. Sample items circulating in media reports have also referenced topics like the Federalist Papers and the 'supreme law of the land.'

Why Oklahoma Introduced It

The initiative follows growing national debates over education standards and teacher shortages. State Superintendent Ryan Walters has argued that the test is about ensuring teachers are equipped with a working knowledge of the civic framework underpinning American democracy.

'Oklahoma students deserve teachers who understand the foundations of our country,' Walters said when the measure was announced earlier this year. 'We are raising expectations for educators.'

Officials have noted that the test was modelled on the US citizenship exam taken by immigrants, with the view that teachers should be able to demonstrate the same baseline knowledge.

Reactions From Educators

Responses among teacher applicants and unions have been mixed. Supporters argue that the exam sets a necessary standard, ensuring that all teachers, regardless of their subject area, share a common understanding of civic literacy.

Critics, however, question whether the requirement will worsen Oklahoma's existing teacher shortage. With thousands of vacancies across the state in recent years, unions warn that adding another hurdle could deter applicants, particularly those already certified in other states seeking to transfer.

'This is not about competence, it's about politics,' one union representative told local media. 'We should be focused on keeping classrooms staffed, not adding tests that don't measure teaching ability.'

Some educators also stress that teaching skills rely on pedagogy and subject expertise, not necessarily broad civic knowledge. Still, the Department of Education has said the exam will remain in place.

What Happens Next

Applicants must pass the test to move forward in the certification process. Those who fail may retake it, though the Department has not yet clarified how many attempts will be allowed or whether study resources will be provided.

The measure has placed Oklahoma in the national spotlight, as other states watch to see whether the test improves standards or exacerbates staffing challenges. Analysts note that if it proves effective, it could inspire similar requirements elsewhere.

For now, teacher candidates in Oklahoma are preparing with practice questions from 'Who wrote the Federalist Papers?' to 'What is the supreme law of the land?' knowing that their career prospects could hinge on the answers.