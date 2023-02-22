Recent survey discloses that a sizable proportion of the UK's workforce is falling out of love with their jobs. That's why a distinguished business leader, Nicole Bello shares five ways for businesses to help employees love their jobs again.

The year 2022 was a tumultuous for relationships between businesses and employees across the UK. From the Great Resignation to Quiet Quitting, the prevailing HR trends alluded to employee disengagement, and the statistical outlook was much the same. Based on a recent survey commissioned by the Workforce Institute at UKG , around 38% of workers wouldn't wish their job on their worst enemy.

In response to this, and as the aura of Valentine's Day still hovers in the air, Nicole Bello, Group Vice President of EMEA at UKG, has disclosed five tips outlining how employers can win back the hearts of disenfranchised workers:

1. It's not you, it's me:

Restoring the relationship between the employees and their jobs includes refurbishing an engaging environment, as Bello suggests. Starting with the head management, the CEOs must evaluate if they provide the workers with a sense of their value.

By the same token, C-suite employees and managers must be accessible to the staff, which includes having direct in-person interaction, encouraging feedback, and raising the workers' morale. These features are necessary in the workforce and should be practiced by any true frontline CEO, who can connect with their employees at an entry level.

2. Does absence make the heart grow fonder?

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, the way we work has shifted dramatically, and employers need to acknowledge and support employees' desire to work in a way that is best for them.

Bello describes workers' preferences as being "in a constant state of flux since hybrid working was first introduced". Between remote working and working in the office, it's the company's responsibility to build a unified and flexible workplace.

The global sales strategist proposes, "Designated company office days and inclusive socials." Further suggesting that strengthening team bonds occur with one-to-one human interaction.

3. There are plenty fish in the sea

There is plenty of room for job vacancies, and executives should be aware of this threat. In order to keep your employees from searching for a new role, they should be provided with some form of motivation.

The group Vice President of EMEA suggested that business directors should plan ahead for a progressive route for employees to be encouraged and satisfied with their current work. This way, alternative options would be off the table for a happy worker.

4. If you love something, set it free

Independence is an important part of any relationship, and it's no different in the workplace. Micromanagement is no longer the way forward, and businesses need to trust their staff to do what is best for them at work.

Moreover, Bello discusses several ways to provide the workforce with proper autonomy. One of her suggestions included "an online HR portal, accessible via mobile and desktop devices", the aim of this portal is to assist company workers with self-service actions. This includes abridging the process of providing feedback, rearranging shifts, and booking holidays.

What's more, the survey points out that 77% of workers want to invest more time in themselves, rather than only work. For this reason, Bello asserts the importance of giving workers the space for personal development, which can be achieved by signing staff members up for certain training, or even courses.

5. Communication is the key to any good relationship

Senior management should build bridges and knock down any boundaries that get in the way of effective communication. Bello ends up emphasizing the core value of having a basis for communication.

Staff members should be able to freely share any comments, or ideas, or express uncertainties. The leaders on their part should take into consideration what the workers shares and take action to make them feel that they are heard.

Intriguingly, healthy means of communication is much needed now as there is a huge turnout for developing a diverse workplace, and a good communication is a strong pillar.

Consequently, cooperation from both sides builds a safe space where workers and employers get benefit of sharing/receiving their views.

By and large, restoring the relationship between the employees and their jobs includes refurbishing a system ensuring accessibility, promotes flexibility, and grants employees autonomy.