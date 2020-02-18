"The Flash" season 6 episode 13 might be days away but fans are assured it is worth the wait. The show is expected to tackle the latest plot about Mirrorverse, where Iris has been trapped since weeks unbeknownst to Barry Allen. Here is everything you need to know about the next chapter of the series.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "The Flash" season 6 episode 13. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

Even though the thirteenth episode of the sixth season of "The Flash" will not be airing until next week, we do know what is about to happen, thanks to the official synopsis released by the network. The upcoming segment is titled "Grodd Friended Me" and as the title suggests it features the return of Gorilla Grodd, a silverback gorilla who was created during an experiment by S.T.A.R. Labs.

The return of Grodd is a result of Barry's latest experiment that goes wrong. According to the official description, Barry is still reeling from the events of Crisis and the changes it led to. Feeling overwhelmed, Barry decides to do an experiment and it does not go as planned. Things take an unexpected turn and brings back the Flash's enemy, Gorilla Grodd.

However, Grodd's arrival is not what Barry expected. While he was hoping for some villainy action from Grodd, Barry is left shocked when Grodd asks for his help. While the details about Grodd's situation remain scarce, it was revealed that Barry and Grodd find themselves confronting another villain, Solovar, a powerful former leader of Gorilla City with telepathic powers and Grodd's opponent.

Elsewhere, Iris, who has been trapped in a mirror plans her escape alongside Eva McCulloch, the founder of McCulloch technologies, where the ladies are trapped. Barry is still oblivious to the fact that his wife has been missing as he continues to believe that the imposter is real Iris.

Fans are informed that promo for The Flash season 6 episode 13 is yet to be released. It is expected to be out after the broadcast of episode 12 airing on Tuesday.

"The Flash" season 6 episode 13 airs Tuesday, February 25 on The CW.