Fans will be disappointed to know that "The Flash" season 6 episode 14 is not airing this week. They will have to wait a bit longer to find out what happens when Kid Flash returns to Central City. Here is everything we know so far about the next chapter of the series. Read on to find out what happens next.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "The Flash" season 6 episode 14. Do not read further if you don't want to know more about it.]

The fourteenth episode of the sixth season of "The Flash" features the much-awaited arrival of Keiynan Lonsdale's beloved character and reunion between The Flash and Kid Flash. The upcoming segment is titled "The Death of Speed Force" and it is exactly why the Kid Flash is back.

As per the official description of the series, Wally West is back and he is flaunting a much-evolved version of himself. He has a Zen-like attitude and new tricks up his sleeve. While everyone is excited to have him back, he has important information for Barry. He tells Barry that he returned to Central City not only to meet his family but also because there is something wrong with speed force. Kid Flash is not the only one returning this week, Carlos Valdes' Cisco is back too from his fact-finding mission across Earth-Prime.

The promo for episode 14 gives a glimpse of the Flash and Kid Flash's reunion and the shocking moment when Wally learns that Barry must have got something to do with the speed force problem.

Speaking with TV Line, showrunner Eric Wallace teased Wally's return and said it is "going to be quite exciting."

"When I first talked to Keiynan about it, he was very excited about what he called this 'fresh take' on Wally. And once on-set, he was loving 'the New Wally West' — and that's not an exaggeration at all. It's the same character that we know and love, but he has grown, deepened and changed. And he might even have some new abilities," Wallace said.

"The Flash" season 6 episode 14 airs Tuesday, March 10 on The CW.