"The Flash" season 6 has taken a hiatus amid the coronavirus outbreak. The episode that was originally scheduled to air on Tuesday will now possibly be airing sometime in April. Fans will have to wait a bit longer before the show resumes its run.

However, The CW had released plot details, spoilers, and promo earlier this month. "The Flash" season 6 episode 16 is titled "So Long and Goodnight," and it will see the return of villainous organisation Black Hole. Meanwhile, one of their own's life is in danger.

As per the official synopsis, Black Hole wants to kill Joe West. They recruit Rag Doll to accomplish their mission. Meanwhile, Singh believes that if Joe takes Witness Protection he might be able to save himself. However, Joe refuses to take Singh's advice and continues investigating Joseph Carver, the CEO of McCulloch Technologies and a member of Black Hole.

As Cisco and Ralph continue to investigate Carver, Ralph bumps into Sue, his wife. As for Iris, her fears begin to turn into reality as her suspicion of Eva grows.

In addition, the network released a promo video that gives a glimpse of future events. What we know is Flash is losing his speed and this is not good for National City. The superhero is left with a limited amount of his residual super speed and he is barely hanging on and can't even catch his breath. As he shares the news with his wife Iris, he remains oblivious to the fact that it is not her. He is worried about whether he will be able to save another life.

Meanwhile, the network has halted the production of future episodes amid COVID-19 spread. It remains unknown when will they resume the filming of future episodes.

As for "The Flash" season 6 episode 16 it will air on Tuesday, April 7.