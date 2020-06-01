"The Flash" fans were left disappointed when season 6 was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ongoing installment came to a close with 19 episodes leaving fans clamouring for more. Followers of The CW series are assured that "The Flash" will return and provide a proper conclusion to the ongoing storylines that were left incomplete.

The sixth season of The CW series was forced to come to a close with episode 19 "Success is Assured" wherein Barry finally plans rescue of his wife and friends from Mirrorverse. Originally, the season was planned to end with 22 episodes. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the production for the remaining episodes of the season was halted. This left some stories unaddressed particularly that which involves The Flash's most formidable enemy Godspeed, who has drained out Barry Allen of his powers. Sadly, fans did not get a chance to see the much-anticipated showdown between the two nemeses.

Previously in the season, Barry Allen did come face to face with Godspeed, but it was later revealed they were all fake. The real Godspeed, August Heart, remained missing in action. Nonetheless, fans are assured that the showdown will take place, but they will have to wait a bit longer than they expected.

Speaking with TV Line, The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace confirmed Team Flash will finally come face to face with the real Godspeed in season 7 that will now premiere in early 2021.

"Yes, you just might...Because that's where we're going!" Wallace said about the long-awaited confrontation between Barry Allen and Godspeed. Meanwhile, we are yet to find out whether Godspeed will remain the big bad for the entire season 7 or is he just the part of the remaining three episodes of season 6 that were left unscripted.

However, the newly released synopsis "The Flash" season 7 teases new threats in the Central City that are going to prove to be "devastating" for the city as well as The Flash. The new enemy threatens to "tear his team and his marriage apart." Alongside, the scarlet speedster will also put an end to Mirror Master or Eva McCulloch story to an end.

"After a thrilling cliffhanger which saw the new Mirror Master victorious and still-at-large in Central City, The Flash must regroup in order to stop her and find a way to make contact with his missing wife, Iris. With help from the rest of Team Flash — which includes Caitlin Snow, Cisco Ramon, Ralph Dibny and Nash Wells, as well as the Flash's adoptive father Joe West, meta-attorney Cecile Horton, tough cub reporter Allegra Garcia, and brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk — Flash will ultimately defeat Mirror Master. But in doing so, he'll also unleash an even more powerful and devastating threat on Central City: one that threatens to tear his team — and his marriage — apart," reads the official synopsis for "The Flash" season 7.