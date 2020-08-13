The life of 11-year-old Angela Ng came to a tragic end soon after she was diagnosed with cancer. Her death, however, was not caused by her terminal illness. Her father, Kenbian Ng, shot her before turning the gun on himself. His wife, Annabel Alonso Ng, was also in the home in Florida, United States Kenbian took the life of their only child. After the incident on Monday, August 10, an investigation was launched into the murder-suicide.

Annabel was cooking breakfast for the family before 9 am when she was startled by the sound of gunshots. The panicked woman discovered that her husband had shot their daughter as well as himself.

Emergency services were notified of the incident. Davie Police and Fire Rescue reached the home in Davie, Florida minutes after the emergency call. Angela had been fatally shot. She was pronounced dead on the scene. Kenbian was still alive when the emergency services arrived. He was taken to Broward Medical Centre, but passed away a short while after being admitted. Angela's body was removed from the home hours after her death.

Since the incident, the police cordoned off the family home as an investigation was launched. Annabel told police that their daughter had recently been diagnosed with a terminal illness. The exact reason behind the murder-suicide remains unclear.

Speaking to WSVN, the family's neighbours, Thelma and George Napolitano, said that they had known the child since she was a baby. The two families had a good relationship and Thelma recalled Annabel telling her about Angela being ill. She had known that the girl had been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Annabel's cousin's wife, Miriam Casanova, told the Sun-Sentinel that since the diagnosis, Kenbian had been devastated. According to relatives, the child had cancer in her femur and she was supposed to get her leg amputated on August 28. Casanova said that whenever they called to check on the family, the father was in tears.

In the past, the parents shared happy pictures of vacations and Angela's achievements on their social media pages. The police continue to investigate the unfortunate incident.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts about suicide, the Samaritans provide a free support service for those who need to talk to someone in the UK and Republic of Ireland. Visit Samaritans.org or call 116 123 (UK) or 116 123 (ROI), 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Visit this website to find a support phone number in your country.