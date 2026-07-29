Lenita 'Tessa' Moreno, 25, was arrested on Monday, 27 July, after allegedly setting fire to the church where she was due to marry the following day.

Although the fire was extinguished before anyone was injured, it caused an estimated $108,000 (£81,224) in damage.

Investigators allege that Moreno deliberately started the blaze inside a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse in Kaysville, Utah, on 10 July, according to surveillance footage.

The Kaysville Police Department has charged her with offences including aggravated arson.

While investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident, social media users have speculated about Moreno's possible motive.

Fire During Wedding Preparations

The fire broke out on 10 July while Moreno, her unidentified fiancé and relatives were decorating the church for a wedding ceremony scheduled for the following day.

According to family members, the fire alarm sounded as they were preparing to leave.

Witnesses told investigators they saw flames inside the Relief Society room, where Moreno and her fiancé had been.

Authorities believe five people were still inside the church when the fire started.

Bystanders prevented the blaze from spreading by using water from decorative containers and a fire extinguisher.

Investigators later concluded that the fire started beneath a chair using what court documents describe as unusual materials, including tampons.

CCTV Leads Investigators to Bride-to-Be

Authorities said they linked Moreno to the incident after tracing her movements to a nearby Ace Hardware store.

Moreno's fiancé told investigators they had stopped at the store to buy hooks, but surveillance footage allegedly showed Moreno concealing several cigarette lighters before leaving without paying.

Moreno has admitted stealing from the store but has not disclosed which item she took.

Investigators allege the stolen lighters were later used to start the fire.

According to court documents, Moreno also falsely claimed she had obtained a marriage licence after investigators determined that no licence had been issued before the planned 11 July ceremony.

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Moreno has been charged with aggravated arson, retail theft and providing false information to a peace officer.

She remains in custody without bail.

Fire Sparks Reddit Speculation

Because of the unusual circumstances surrounding the case, Reddit users were quick to speculate about Moreno's possible motive.

One commenter suggested investigators should determine whether the planned marriage was fully consensual, arguing that the alleged actions warranted further scrutiny.

Others speculated that Moreno may have been attempting to leave the religion.

One Reddit user, who identified themselves as Mormon, suggested Moreno may have allegedly started the fire to postpone the wedding and avoid confessing premarital sexual activity to her bishop.

The commenter speculated that delaying the ceremony would have spared her the embarrassment of being considered unworthy to marry in the temple.

Authorities have not announced a motive, and the investigation remains ongoing as Moreno awaits further court proceedings.