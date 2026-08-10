North Dakota mother Kailey Erhart, 22, has been charged with multiple counts of murder after allegedly cutting the throats of her three children, killing her five‑month‑old and three‑year‑old daughters and leaving her one‑year‑old son critically injured.

The attack took place in Mandan on August 6, when Erhart reportedly chased her estranged husband and the children's grandmother out of the family residence before locking the doors behind them.

The incident followed an evening in which the mother allegedly wielded a recently purchased handgun and threatened her spouse. Court documents reveal that the father, who was seeking a divorce, managed to dismantle the firearm during a physical struggle before being forced out of the property with his mother.

Moments later, responding police officers arrived to find the three children unresponsive with severe neck lacerations. The surviving child remains in hospital receiving medical care.

Police Find Erhart in Bloodstained Kitchen

Authorities entered the North Dakota home, discovering the mother covered in blood inside the kitchen. Officers noted she held a knife pressed against her own throat before eventually dropping the weapon.

She allegedly pleaded with the responding officers to end her life. Mandan Police Chief Jason Ziegler praised his team for their composure during a press briefing, noting the psychological toll of the discovery. He stated, 'A scene like that is something that nobody should ever have to see,' praising their overall police work.

🚨 22-year-old Kailey Erhart is accused of stabbing her 5-month-old and 3-year-old children to death in Mandan, North Dakota.



Her 1-year-old survived with serious injuries. She had previously threatened suicide and killing the children and on the day of the attack she pointed a… pic.twitter.com/CSwYnWTdZJ — i Expose Racists & Pedos (@SeeRacists) August 9, 2026

Ziegler offered condolences to the community and first responders and offered support to the surviving family members. The surviving one-year-old boy has since undergone extensive surgical procedures to treat his severe injuries, although his long-term prognosis remains unclear.

A review of court affidavits details the events leading up to the violence. The children's father had documented interactions with his wife on his mobile phone. One video captured before the stabbings showed her holding one of the children with a pistol holstered at her hip, instructing her husband to say goodbye to his children.

Mental Health History and Bail Set

Court records indicate the father had previously alerted authorities about threats she made to harm herself and their children. Consequently, Erhart had been admitted to a mental health facility within the past year and a half. She was prescribed medication and subsequently cleared to be around her family, with child protection services alerted to the earlier threats.

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The 22-year-old now faces nine criminal charges, including two counts of Class AA felony murder, attempted murder and three counts of aggravated assault. During her initial court appearance, District Judge Marina Spahr set a cash bond at $3 million (approximately £2.3 million).

The district judge formally justified the figure by citing, 'the extreme violence in these alleged charges and the threat to the community, victims and children.'

Erhart has been prohibited from contacting the surviving child or any family members. She has not entered a plea regarding the charges. During police questioning, she reportedly claimed she had put her children to bed and suspected their injuries occurred before that moment.

She maintained she could not recall the actual attacks but admitted holding a knife when authorities arrived.

The father's mother, Melissa, has launched an online fundraising campaign to support her son and the surviving child. Erhart is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on October 6.