Catherine St. Laurent only had good things to say about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and of her 11-month tenure as Chief of Staff of the couple's Archewell Foundation.

The Canadian-born founder of "Acora Partners" said it "was an incredible experience" working for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. She called them "incredibly talented and creative leaders" and is grateful to have been able to work with them.

"I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to do that, to be able to be with them on their journey," Laurent told The Cut of her former job position as chief of staff, and called the time she spent with the duo as "incredibly fulfilling."

She even praised Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. She said that they have the "potential to be very influential leaders in the social impact space" and shared her hope to continue "to be a part of that."

Laurent resigned from her post as chief of staff of Archewell Foundation in March. The couple did not disclose the reason why she left. But there were rumors that it was because she had to do more work than what her job specification required. Sources claimed she "wanted out" after doing tasks outside of her work agreement for the couple.

"I think there was a sense that she was having to fulfill a great many functions for the couple – not all of which were necessarily in her job spec," sources told The Telegraph.

A royal insider called her exit after less than a year "quite astonishing" especially since she was a "big hitter with a great track record." She was also a "huge appointment" for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and was "poached to head up" the couple's new working life in America.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had scouted Laurent from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and appointed her as chief of staff and executive director of Archewell Foundation. The couple had called her an "incredible asset" when they shared their excitement to have her on the team. Laurent now works as senior adviser for the couple.