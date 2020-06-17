Former Bradford City winger Tyrell Robinson appeared in Bradford Crown Court yesterday. Robinson pleaded guilty to child sex offences charged against him. He was allowed to leave on bail after admitting to two charges. Robinson will appear in court for his sentencing which might land him in jail for his crimes.

In August 2018, Robinson had sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl in Bradford. He also took indecent images of the minor and circulated them on the Snapchat app. After the incident was reported, the police launched an investigation. Robinson was suspended from his club on August 16, 2018 after being arrested by the police.

Bradford City fans expressed their dismay at the actions of the promising young player. The 22-year-old former Arsenal under-18 player had been gaining momentum in Bradford City before his suspension. On February 24, Robinson was released from the club due to gross misconduct when West Yorkshire Police pressed charges of child sexual abuse on him.

The resident of South Ockendon, Essex appeared in court yesterday wearing a black face mask, white trainers, a dark red coat and grey, checked trousers. He pleaded guilty to having sexual intercourse with the teenager. He also admitted to taking and distributing indecent images. However, he denied an additional charge for distributing indecent images of a child in December 2017. The prosecution informed the court that they would not be proceeding with the count.

The court granted Robinson bail until his next hearing. Before he could leave, he had to sign the sex offenders' register. The date of the next hearing is yet to be announced. Robinson was informed that he could be sentenced to a prison term.

21-year-old Korrie Berman was the second defendant who appeared in court yesterday. He denied five charges of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a child.

According to The Telegraph and Argus, Bradford City fans believe that Robinson threw away his career for sexual gratification. Fans also stated that Robinson deserves to face the consequences of his actions. Mike Harrison, the editor of the Bradford City fan magazine, pointed out that Robinson may be spending the best years of his career in prison instead of on the field.