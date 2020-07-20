A former presenter of BBC News admitted to 40 sex offences before the Mold Crown Court last Friday. Benjamin David Thomas, who has shifted his career from being a British TV news personality to evangelical preaching, said most of these offences were committed with children during the past 30 years.

In his confession, Thomas pleaded guilty to ten counts of sexual acts with a child, four attempts to commit a sexual act and eight counts of sexual assaults. He also admitted to two counts of making explicit videos of children, seven counts of voyeurism along with nine indecent assaults. The most recent of his offences occurred around the end of last year.

The 44-year-old former reporter and presenter used to work for BBC Wales on "Ffeil" and "Wales Today." These news programmes are in Welsh language and mostly cater to younger audiences. In 2005, Thomas left BBC to preach and spread the word of his faith on the streets of London after which he decided to return to Wales in 2008 to further pursue an evangelical path as a pastor for the Criccieth Family Church in Gynedd. He left his pastoral position just last year.

As of this time, Thomas has been on bail until his next court date on August 18. His sentencing will be presided by Judge Nicolas Parry. In spite of the judge giving the pastor credit for an early guilty plea, he says a "significant custodial sentence" was still going to be served.

Speaking on behalf of North Wales Police, DC Lynn Willsher said," Ben Thomas' offences involved the serious sexual abuse of vulnerable young children by a religious leader. As a result of this, his victims have been spared the harrowing ordeal of a lengthy trial," Willshire added.

The deputy chief also expressed gratitude to each of the victims and their families for having courageously endured the process and for showing strength and courage during the entire investigation.

The North Wales Police reassures anyone who is facing abuse to trust their well being and safety in the hands of the department as this is and always will be their priority. They can be reached online via their live webchat as well as on 101.