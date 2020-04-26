Lily-Rose Depp and Timothee Chalamet have split after more than a year of dating. The 24-year-old Hollywood actor and the 20-year-old French-American actress have ended their one-year relationship.

Timothee Chalamet covered the May issue of British Vogue in which he was described as single. A source reportedly confirmed the split news the Us Weekly.

Lily-Rose Depp, the daughter of Hollywood actor Johnny Depp and French model-actress Vanessa Paradis, met the "Little Women" actor while filming "The King," a Netflix film. Rumours of the former couple dating started when Chalamet and Depp were spotted on a coffee run during a stroll in Central Park, New York, in October 2018. They went on a holiday together to Paris in December 2018.

Sources later confirmed to the outlet that the duo was dating after they were spotted on a romantic date in New York. They were pictured kissing in the rain. The duo made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Venice Film Festival in September last year. The former couple has never publicly confirmed or denied their relationship status.

Chalamet and Depp have always kept their relationship private. However, at the 2019 Golden Globes where the actor took his mother Nicole Flender as his date, he appeared to confirm that he was smitten by his former girlfriend. When an Access Hollywood reporter commented, "Lily makes you speechless," the Academy Award nominee laughed and replied, "Yeah."

Before dating Depp, the "Lady Bird" actor was rumoured to be dating Madonna's daughter Lourdes, in 2013. The latter meanwhile was dating British model Ash Stymest for more than two years before they split in the spring of 2018.

In an interview with W Magazine, in January 2018, Chalamet weighed on the cons of dating. "Date is very much a scary word, because then that context has been established. You can always see people on early date behaviour," he said at the time.

In the work front, Chalamet would be reprising his role in the sequel to "Call Me By Your Name, Find Me." The sequel will be set 10 years after the events of the first movie. It is based on the follow-up novel by André Aciman.