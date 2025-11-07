A former Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) scientist reveals that the United States has been quietly studying a 'non-human' craft that appears to fly without any visible fuel source, with the research taking place in near-total secrecy in Las Vegas.

According to Dr. James Lacatski, who led the largest UFO investigation ever funded by the US Government, the programme was not simply about cataloguing sightings. It also seeks to understand and 'replicate' the propulsion systems behind the mysterious objects seen in the skies and oceans for decades.

USA's Secret UFO Programme

In one of the most striking assertions, the scientist says the US has recovered at least one unidentified craft that displays technology not known to originate from any human nation. When asked how we could confirm it was a craft without wings, fuel, or visible engine systems, he stated that it was observed operating as an aerial vehicle. Meaning, its function was evident even if its mechanism was not.

8 News Now reported that the programme, known as the Advanced Aerospace Weapon System Applications Program (AAWSAP), was funded with £18m ($22m) in government money. It operated for just over two years and produced more reports, medical case files, and technical studies than any other UFO investigation acknowledged by the US government.

Dr. Lacatski, who spent decades assessing adversary weapons capabilities for the DIA, said the mission was straightforward, understand the technology behind unidentified craft to outperform known human aviation by a massive margin.

He explained that behind public denials, military and intelligence agencies have long acknowledged the strategic stakes. Former Nevada Senator Harry Reid, who pushed for the funding, once warned that the US needed to be first to understand the technology and not its rivals.

Dr. Lacataski claims the race to unlock this technology, involving the US, China, and Russia, is ongoing and remains 'deadly serious'.

People Behind the Secret UFO Project

The research team reportedly operated from a Bigelow Aerospace subsidiary and included around 50 full-time investigators working under classified conditions. Their work resulted in more than 116 large technical reports and what Dr. Lacatski calls the world's most extensive UFO data library.

However, the Pentagon has declined to release the full archive.

Fourteen years later, much of the official material remains unavailable to the public with no timeline for disclosure.

Former DIA's Experience in Skinwalker Ranch

Dr. Lacatski's interest in a formal investigation began after he reviewed reports from Skinwalker Ranch in Utah, a location infamous for sightings of unexplained aerial objects and other anomalies. Witnesses claimed to see a craft emerge from the sky with no apparent propulsion.

He visited the ranch alongside its owner, aerospace entrepreneur Robert Bigelow, where he said he had a 'direct encounter' that convinced him to further investigate. Dr. Lacatski noted that his concern stemmed from national security implications. If such technology exists, another nation could weaponise it first.

'We wanted to learn what could be weaponised', he explained.

Dr. Lacatski is now releasing what he can in his new book, Inside the US Government Covert UFO Program: New Insights. He emphasises that the material comes from official sources collected and analysed with government funding.