US congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has sparked controversy after telling television host Bill Maher that unidentified flying objects may actually be 'fallen angels' rather than alien spacecraft.

The Georgia Republican insisted that demons are real and suggested that UFOs could belong in that category, accusing parts of the US government of concealing the truth.

What She Said on Real Time with Bill Maher

Appearing on the 1 November episode of Real Time with Bill Maher, Greene was asked whether she believed demons exist. She replied: 'Absolutely. I'm a Bible-believing Christian. And I believe those could be fallen angels.'

When Maher pressed further, asking if she thought aliens might be fallen angels, Greene said: 'That's possible. I think that's what they could be. That's what makes sense in my worldview.'

During the discussion, guest filmmaker Dan Farah referenced claims from senior US military officials who allegedly believe some UFOs may be demonic rather than extraterrestrial. Greene did not challenge that theory.

She also addressed her previous Facebook posts linking wildfires and space lasers, claiming she had been unaware at the time that some of the parties mentioned were Jewish.

Her Claims About Government Secrecy

Greene went on to suggest that the government is not being truthful about UFOs. She accused officials of keeping Congress in the dark about the nature of such phenomena and claimed that any spiritual dimension to the sightings is being deliberately hidden.

Her remarks contrast sharply with official investigations by NASA and the Pentagon, which have focused on scientific explanations for unidentified aerial phenomena rather than supernatural theories.

Nonetheless, Greene's comments highlight a growing intersection of politics, religion and conspiracy, which has increasingly shaped the American debate on UFOs.

A Pattern of Controversy

Critics say Greene's latest remarks fit her broader pattern of provocative and conspiratorial beliefs, from her earlier claims about 'space lasers' to repeated suggestions of government cover-ups.

Yet, her willingness to merge theology with extraterrestrial theories has again made her a viral talking point online, especially among audiences sceptical of mainstream science.

Marjorie Taylor Greene told Bill Maher she believes UFOs aren’t extraterrestrial at all but fallen angels.



She says even members of Congress are being deliberately kept from learning the full truth about what they really are.



According to Dan Farrah, some government officials… pic.twitter.com/bRlUfJlQNo — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) November 1, 2025

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tells Bill Maher she believes UFOs could be fallen angels



“I think [UAP] is a serious issue.”



“People deserve to know the truth.” pic.twitter.com/1xH761Dele — UAP James (@UAPJames) November 1, 2025

Just another ignorant person that has no clue what her own Bible says! If the UFOs in the sky were of malevolent ETs none of us would be here. It’s incredibly annoying how something so simple is so hard for people to understand!!! — BLEESHA MADIA (@BLEESHA_MADIA) November 1, 2025

Demonic spirits are absolutely obsessed with human suffering and death. Septian is their primary tool, so of course weird things could easily be demonic activity.



Her terminology is off, but what she said is biblically accurate.

But honestly, the stuff humans are up to is more… — Pew Mechanic (@pew_mechanic) November 2, 2025

Public Reaction

News outlets have described Greene's remarks as highly unusual for a sitting member of Congress. The Guardian noted that her appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher 'highlighted her belief in demons and her suggestion that they may be aliens who fell from heaven'.

Her claims have been met with scepticism from members of the scientific community, who warned against confusing religious belief with unexplained aerial phenomena.

Across social media, Greene's comments quickly became a trending topic. Critics condemned what they saw as the blurring of theology and science, while supporters praised her for speaking openly about spiritual realities. Others viewed her statements as another example of her long-running flirtation with conspiracy theories.

The timing of Greene's remarks coincides with renewed public fascination with UFOs. The popular tracking app Enigma has recorded more than 30,000 reported sightings since 2022, including thousands of mysterious underwater anomalies off US coastlines.

For some, the surge in sightings highlights the need for deeper scientific investigation. For others, it only intensifies speculation about hidden truths — whether governmental, extraterrestrial or spiritual.