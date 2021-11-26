Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is reportedly edging closer to accepting a new role at the helm of Paris Saint-Germain. Of course, the move still depends on the decision of current manager Mauricio Pochettino, who is reportedly being pursued by Premier League side Manchester United.

A domino effect across Europe was triggered by the sacking of United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last week. Initially, reports suggested that the Red Devils wanted Zidane to take over, but the Real Madrid legend turned down the offer.

As a result, the higher ups at the Parc des Princes shifted their focus on former Tottenham Hotspur boss Pochettino, who is in his first full season with PSG. Pochettino's move to United could eventually pave the way for Zidane's arrival in Paris.

This scenario has been dismissed by a number of pundits, with so many factors needing to fall into place for it to happen. Pochettino has only just started his first full season with the club and things may not be perfect, but the campaign is off to a good start. As we speak, PSG are on top of the Ligue 1 table with an 11-point lead over the closest competitor. On top of that, Pochettino will potentially be taking over a Manchester United squad that is not in contention for the Premier League title. Needless to say, it is not an appealing prospect for the Argentine.

Nevertheless, French outlet Le Parisien is insisting that Paris Saint-Germain have been in serious talks with Zidane.

Apparently, PSG directors Leonardo and Jean-Claude Blanc had a meeting with the Frenchman earlier this month, where they revived the talks they first had last summer. At the time, PSG had been interested in his services, but Zidane wanted to take time off after his second coaching spell with Real Madrid.

This time, after months on vacation, PSG are hoping that Zidane could be more open to returning to action. However, PSG will need to convince Zidane to potentially let go of the opportunity to take over as head coach of the French national team when Didier Deschamps steps down after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.