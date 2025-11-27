One man walked into downtown Washington, D.C., and changed the national security debate overnight.

In a brazen ambush near the White House, two members of the West Virginia National Guard were critically wounded when a suspected gunman opened fire. The suspect was later identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national who had previously worked with U.S.-backed forces in Afghanistan. The rapid unraveling of this story has reignited fierce debate over refugee vetting, immigration policy, and potential failures in preventing threats to homeland security.

CIA-Linked Past and Arrival Under the Resettlement Programme

Lakanwal was admitted to the United States in 2021 under Operation Allies Welcome, the evacuation and resettlement programme created after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. A spokesperson for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) confirmed that he had previously served as a member of a CIA-partner force based in Kandahar.

According to a former Afghan commando interviewed by U.S. media, Lakanwal commanded a unit within the Afghan special forces that worked closely with U.S. and British troops. He remained living in the United States with his wife and children and reportedly applied for asylum in 2024, which was granted in April 2025.

This background, once viewed as a mark of cooperation, is now at the centre of intense scrutiny. Critics argue the case lays bare the risks of resettling former foreign-theatre allies without what they claim is sufficient oversight.

Ambush Near the Heart of the Capital

The shooting occurred at about 14:15 local time on 26 November 2025, near 17th and I Street Northwest, close to the Farragut West Metro Station, merely two blocks from the White House. According to law enforcement, the attack was swift and seemingly unprovoked. The suspect came around the corner, raised a firearm, and ambushed these members of the National Guard while they patrolled on foot.

Official sources said the gunman opened fire with a .357 Smith & Wesson revolver. The first victim, a female Guardsman, was struck immediately, collapsed, and was then shot again. The attacker reportedly seized her weapon and fired at a second Guardsman. A third Guard member returned fire, and together with local law enforcement, subdued the suspect.

The wounded Guardsmen have been identified as Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, aged 20, and Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, aged 24. Both remain in critical condition.

Authorities described the attack as a 'targeted shooting' and believe Lakanwal acted alone.

Federal Charges and Terrorism Investigation

At a press conference on 27 November 2025, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro announced that Lakanwal faces three counts of assault with intent to kill while armed and one count of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence. Prosecutors warned that charges could be upgraded to first-degree murder if the injured Guardsmen succumbed to their wounds.

FBI Director Kash Patel characterised the case as a 'terrorism' investigation and ordered a nationwide probe. Devices, including cellphones, laptops, and iPads, were seized in searches of the suspect's Washington state home. Authorities said they are also examining possible associations overseas.

As of the latest update, Lakanwal remains hospitalised under guard. Officials have not yet publicly identified a motive.

Fallout: Security, Immigration, and Policy Storm

The revelation that the suspect was once a trusted ally has triggered renewed political fire. The shooting comes amid widespread controversy over the presence of National Guard troops in Washington, deployed under orders from Donald Trump to address rising urban crime, and legal challenges that had ruled portions of the deployment unlawful.

In response, the administration has temporarily halted processing immigration applications from Afghan nationals. Trump said the attack underscored what he called the 'single greatest national security threat' and vowed to reexamine every Afghan admitted under the 2021 evacuation.

Some lawmakers and security analysts have pointed to this incident as evidence that the vetting process under Operation Allies Welcome was insufficient, though no official report has yet confirmed procedural failures. Others warn against broad condemnation of Afghan refugees, calling for focused investigations.

The case also raises disturbing questions about the long-term consequences of repatriating former allied combatants, once embedded within U.S.-backed forces, into American communities.

History is now being rewritten in Washington's streets and in the halls of power.