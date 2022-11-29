Everyone is now bracing for the arrival of 'Fortnite' Chapter 4 Season 1 and the arrival of the live Fracture event that will mark Chapter 3's ending. While the developers have not revealed many details about the live event, interesting details have surfaced by way of various leaks.

'Fortnite' Chapter 3 live event start date

The "Fortnite" Fracture event will start on December 3, 2022, at 1 pm PST / 4 pm EST / 9 pm GMT / 11 pm CEST. As previously reported, all traditional modes will be disabled around 30 minutes before the event starts. Players will be able to join until 4:40 pm ET.

Free Toasty Roast Emote

Players can party but the maximum number of people is set to four players. "Fortnite" players who log into the game between December 2, at 9 am ET, and December 4, at 2:45 am ET will be able to claim the freebie, which is the Toasty Roast Emote.

Sinister Entity

According to speculations by Sportskeeda, the Fracture event might include something beyond the Zero Reality Island. "In the latest videos and images shared by Epic Games, one can see characters Mancake and Jules looking toward the sky. The case is the same with a few NPCs atop a mountain, trying to beckon someone from a distance. While the nature of this entity is still unknown, the ominous background suggests something sinister," the publication noted.

'Fortnite' Chapter 4 new map

This is yet to be officially confirmed but the common consensus is that the new chapter will introduce a new map named Asteria. Some players speculate that the island will fall prey to a calamity. There are further speculations that it will be caused by a fracture and will result in drastic map changes.