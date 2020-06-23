Four of 'Riverdale' cast members were recently accused of sexual assault by anonymous Twitter accounts, after which Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart came forward to deny the allegations and warned of legal action into the matter.

Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, KJ Apa, and Vanessa Morgan, who portray Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper, Archie Andrews, and Toni Topaz, respectively in 'The CW' series 'Riverdale' were recently accused of sexual assault or harassment via Twitter. An account with the handle @Victori66680029 posted four tweets accusing Sprouse of sexual assault at a 2013 party, and was followed by other anonymous pages levelling allegations against his three co-stars.

However, one of the Twitter accounts later admitted making false allegations against Morgan and KJ Apa, and wrote: "Do you see how easy it is to lie and you guys will believe it? Vanessa Morgan and Kj Apa didn't do jack s**t. You will believe anything."

Sprouse took to Twitter on Sunday, to deny the allegations against him and his co-stars and said he will get the root of these "false" accusations. "Earlier today myself and three other cast mates were falsely accused of sexual offense by anonymous accounts on twitter. I take these accusations very seriously, and will be working with the right teams to get to the root of it," the 27-year-old wrote.

"False accusations do tremendous damage to victims of actual assault. Furthermore, I would never seek to silence anybody...This seems to be the latest claim in a series of incidents seeking to baselessly cancel my cast mates and me," the "Friends" alum added.

Earlier today myself and three other cast mates were falsely accused of sexual offense by anonymous accounts on twitter. I take these accusations very seriously, and will be working with the right teams to get to the root of it. (1) — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) June 22, 2020

Reinhart, who recently split from Sprouse, quoted his tweet on her Twitter account and added: "I have always taken sexual assault allegations seriously. But it was proven that this account was created specifically to create false stories about me and my cast."

The 23-year-old added that she can't think of something more twisted than lying about sexual assault, as it invalidates the men and women who are brave enough to come forward with the truth.

I have always taken sexual assault allegations seriously. But it was proven that this account was created specifically to create false stories about me and my cast. I canâ€™t think of something more twisted than lying about sexual assault. It invalidates the men and women who are- https://t.co/qcZMXYPNLQ June 22, 2020

"This kind of lie can ruin lives and careers- and I can call it a lie because the person who made the allegations already admitted that the stories were fabricated," she wrote. The actress also reiterated that they are looking into taking legal action against those responsible for putting out the stories as "this kind of sick behavior only harms true survivors."

"This was incredibly triggering for me and scary because I've always supported survivors and believed them. I hope and pray that this does not discourage real survivors from speaking out about their experiences," Reinhart added.

Morgan also retweeted Sprouse's posts later that day, while KJ Apa is yet to react to the controversy.