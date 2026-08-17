Donald Trump reportedly has four women waiting in the wings, competing to fill the political vacuum left by his wife, Melania Trump, as the First Lady has maintained a limited political presence in recent weeks, sparking reaction from the commentators to note her lack of public appearances compared with predecessors, including Michelle Obama and Laura Bush.

She is reportedly rarely spending time at the White House, instead splitting her days between Florida and New York. Even so, the President may not be short of ladies in waiting ready to step into the spotlight beside him, with claims that four potential candidates from within the Trump family are eager to take the stage.

The news came after claims that Melania was growing apart from the President after he allegedly destroyed her office. Pertinently, the shifting dynamic was recently highlighted during a special episode of the Daily Beast podcast, where host Joanna Coles and writer Nell Scovell delved into the lives of the Trump family.

The pair discussed how different family members might step in beside the patriarch, whom Nell described as Big Daddy. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, which summarise reporting from The Mirror and podcast discussions.

Read more Melania Trump 'Body Double' Theory Reignites as Sleuths Target 'Most Beautiful' Aide Margo Martin Melania Trump 'Body Double' Theory Reignites as Sleuths Target 'Most Beautiful' Aide Margo Martin

Melania Trump Leaves Political Vacuum Beside Donald

During the broadcast, Joanna explained that the discussion would focus on the four women competing to fill the vacuum in the President's daily life. Nell noted that nature abhors a vacuum, adding that there is currently a five-foot, eleven-inch vacuum right next to Donald Trump. In the first term, the President was usually flanked by either his wife or his daughter Ivanka Trump. However, Nell pointed out that both women are now considered AWOL from regular duties.

Melania is reportedly living in two different towers, splitting her residence between Trump Tower and a tower at Mar-a-Lago. Nell alleged that the First Lady was not around that much during the initial administration, which allowed Ivanka Trump to step forward and fill the gap. Ivanka, who served as Advisor to the President and maintained an office in the White House, has since distanced herself from politics entirely.

Family Women Compete in an Arms Race

With previous fixtures stepping back, Nell stated that four contenders have emerged to fill that void. The group includes Lara Trump, Kai Trump, Bettina Anderson Trump, and Tiffany Trump. Nell suggested that it is not just Donald who possesses an insatiable need for attention, claiming that these family members do as well. She described the current situation as an active competition, comparing the dynamic to a political arms race for visibility.

The discussion emphasised that each contender brings a distinct background and level of involvement within the family circle. While some have established media and political platforms, others are newer additions to the public sphere. These varying degrees of proximity to the President continue to shape discussions among commentators regarding who might step forward next.

Lara Trump Pursues Political Ambitions in Family

Lara Trump, aged 43, is married to the President's son Eric Trump, with whom she shares two children. Joanna claimed that Lara has been attempting to secure jobs in the United States Senate across different opportunities. She currently hosts a television show for Fox titled My View with Lara Trump, in which she conducts in-depth interviews with figures across the country.

According to the podcast hosts, Lara is reportedly the most interested in politics among the four contenders. She previously set about shaping a 2022 bid for the Senate in North Carolina. That effort stalled, however, when Donald Trump would not give her his official endorsement.

Social Media Spotlights for Kai and Bettina

Another candidate highlighted is nineteen-year-old Kai Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump Jr and his former wife Vanessa. Known for playing golf with her grandfather, Kai gained wider attention after delivering a speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention. She frequently shares updates about her daily routine on popular YouTube and TikTok channels, and is scheduled to attend the University of Miami, where she will play golf. Reviewing her convention speech, Joanna described Kai as a very pretty family member who established good vibes with the audience.

The newest addition to the family circle is Bettina Anderson Trump, who recently married Donald Trump Jr. She is an American socialite and model who has appeared on the cover of Quest magazine and featured in a photoshoot for Hamilton Jewelers. Nell remarked that Bettina came out of the gate hot, pointing to an affectionate social media post published for Father's Day, in which she appeared alongside her husband and the President.

In that message, Bettina wrote that she was surrounded by his children and grandchildren, calling the gathering a beautiful reminder of faith, family, love, and legacy. She described feeling grateful for those moments and highlighted the joy of seeing generations gathered around a leader who continues to give so much.

Tiffany Trump Faces Scrutiny in Final Choices

Tiffany Trump, aged thirty-two, is the President's fourth child and his only child with his second wife, Marla Maples. She earned a Bachelor's degree in sociology before attending Georgetown University Law Centre in Washington, D.C. Married to business executive Michael Boulos, Tiffany campaigned for her father during 2016 and was described as fully in the fold by 2020.

Despite her involvement, Nell claimed that Tiffany is viewed differently from her siblings. Nell stated that Tiffany did not grow up under her father's thumb and does not possess Ivanka's chops when it comes to public speaking.

Joanna asked Nell to identify the most probable figure to step in. Nell stated that Lara currently holds the inside edge, though she added that Lara might be considered a little bit too thirsty for the position. Nell also suggested that Bettina might be a little too smart for the role, while noting that she does not see Tiffany taking on the responsibility. As for Kai, Nell noted that while the teenager is not currently interested in politics, observers will have to wait and see.