Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci claimed that Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had 'grown apart' from each other since the start of his second term of his presidency.

'I think it's distant for a number of different reasons,' he said. 'But I think they probably have grown apart.'

Scaramucci's comments came from the Daily Beast Podcast, where he claimed the First Lady was one of the only people who could tell Trump to 'tone it down'.

The Presidency Is No Longer a Family Matter

Scaramucci claims that the absence of Trump's family from the White House is the key difference between his first and current term as the president of the United States.

'The family unit that came into Trump 1.0 didn't like it,' he elaborated. 'They didn't like the blistering in Washington. They didn't like the 360-degree firing squad. I don't think they like the spotlight that was put on them.'

Melania had previously stated that she would be 'in the White House', but travel to New York and Palm Beach when necessary. Her son, Barron Trump, had been attending New York University at the time.

'But my first priority is to be a mom, to be a first lady, to be a wife,' Melania said.

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When asked about their marriage, Scaramucci said, 'It's pretty clear that they're not living together'. He then clarified that this doesn't stop them from appearing publicly together.

Reports indicate that the First Lady has been seen in public only 47 times in 2025 since the January 2025 inauguration, and just 38 times in the first 7 months of 2026.

Scaramucci's Fraught History With Donald Trump

Scaramucci had previously served under Trump during his first term in 2016, only to be dismissed from his role as communications director after 11 days following an interview with The New Yorker in July 2017. The ex-aide attacked the administration during the interview, believing he was off the record.

Scaramucci has been critical of Trump ever since his departure from office, supporting the Democrat presidential campaigns for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in 2020 and 2024 respectively.

Despite this, Scaramucci maintained that he had 'good rapport' with the First Lady.

'She was always very nice to me.' he says. 'I always liked her, my wife liked her. She was down to earth, classy.'

He also recounted a dinner in the White House's Blue Room where the President seemed to be irritated by his friendship with Melania.

'He's a taller guy than me. And he looked over and looked down at me and he's like: 'Why are you sitting next to my wife?' And I looked at him and I'm like: 'I have no idea. First of all, do you think I made the place cards? I have no idea why I'm sitting next to your wife.''

'I think it unnerves him when people have a good rapport with her,' he adds.

Recently, the White House released photos of Trump and the First Lady together in the 'Salute to America 250' Independence Day celebrations on 4th July 2026.

The White House did not respond to the Daily Beast's request for comment regarding the First Lady's absence.