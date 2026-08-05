Melania Trump's senior aide, Marc Beckman, was interviewed on Eric Bolling's show, Real America's Voice, where he discussed the First Lady's future plans, declaring Melania Trump the 'single most consequential First Lady in the history of our nation' during his interview. Critics are comparing her work to historical figures like Eleanor Roosevelt during this second term.

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The 57-year-old senior aide listed several projects she's been working on publicly, introducing the First Lady's Ukraine-Russia family reunifications that she's facilitated and her Amazon movie.

'Starting with the movie because this movie really gives people all over the world the ability to go ahead and judge on their own who Melania Trump is,' Marc said on Eric Bolling's show. 'They could form their own opinion if they take the time to watch this movie, and I think that's why this movie went to number one worldwide. First, we hit the theaters. It became the fastest opening, the highest opening in film documentaries in over 14 years, which is a remarkable, remarkable feat if you think about it.'

First Lady's Successful Docu-series and Film

'But then we went to number one on Amazon Prime worldwide. A lot of people still haven't seen it, though, which is incredible to me. So if your viewers, if your fans have some time, they could just go on Amazon Prime and watch the First Lady's film. It's incredible,' he went on.

Marc responded, 'Well, here's the thing. So, this fall, we are following the film with a docu-series surrounding the first lady, surrounding Melania Trump. It's a completely different look at her world. It's a shot entirely different, and it gives the viewers a little bit of a peek as to what happens right at the beginning of the new 47th presidential administration. You might remember if you saw the film, we only capture 20 days of the first lady's life. We open the window a little bit into her private life, her marriage, her family,' Marc explained.

A Different View on the First Lady

'We open a little deeper into her career as well as her philanthropy. But with the docu series, it's a little bit different. It's shot different. It's a different story. It's a full new experience for the viewers, and that's going to be coming this fall.'

'I remember the way the media treated Melania, especially, they said she wasn't into it. She didn't want to be there. She's going to be gone as soon as the term is over. None of that was true,' he concluded.

'Well, First Lady Melania Trump is action-oriented, and I believe that she is evolving not just the office of the first lady, but the entire East Wing. That's happening now. You see her as I argue the most consequential first lady in history, and you see that work ethic, that high level, that standard of being impactful in the movie and in the docu-series.'

Her Successful Second Term As First Lady, According to Her Senior Aide

'Now, if you take a second and think about what she's done so far since the 47th administration started, it's remarkable. I mean, starting with this fifth reunification between Ukrainian and Russian children and their families, I'm sure you would agree. No first lady in the history of the United States has done this level of humanitarian work. In fact, I think that we should, or somebody should be acknowledging there should be some level of recognition for the humanitarian work that she's done to date,' Marc concluded.

Acknowledgement of Melania Trump's accomplishments does need to be recognized as her second term is more action driven then her first term as First Lady of the United States of America.