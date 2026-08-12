A departure from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Tuesday prompted renewed online comparisons between White House aide Margo Martin and first lady Melania Trump after Martin was seen boarding Air Force One alongside Donald Trump. Martin, a 31-year-old special assistant and communications adviser, drew comparisons to Melania because of her dark hair, clothing and sunglasses, while the first lady was not seen with the president.

In case you missed it, Melania has maintained a relatively limited public schedule in recent months. Martin, meanwhile, is frequently seen near the president during official events and regularly posts footage of him on her X account. Trump previously called her 'the most beautiful photographer in the world', and Martin has previously been mistaken for the first lady during appearances with the president.

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Aide Margo Martin Travels With Donald Trump

She did not walk the tarmac alone. Martin was seen walking alongside White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, executive assistant Natalie Harp and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles as they made their way to the aircraft. Her white top, black trousers and dark hair prompted further comparisons online to the first lady's style.

Trump was heading to Geneva, Ohio, to attend the Patriot Games, where 32 teenage athletes had advanced to the final stage of the competition. The sporting competition was created as part of events marking America's 250th anniversary.

Melania Continues Noticeable Absence From Public View

The national competition featured teenage athletes representing states and territories before the field was narrowed to 32 finalists. The ultimate winners, one boy and one girl, will each receive $125,000 (£93,000) in college scholarship funding, for a combined prize pool of $250,000 (£186,000).

It remains unclear whether Melania planned to attend the concluding events of the Patriot Games, as she was not seen boarding the plane with the group. Her limited public schedule has attracted media attention throughout 2026. She was seen with Trump at the FIFA World Cup final in July alongside members of their family, including their son, Barron.

The first lady did not attend the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner on 24 July. Her absence from that event had been confirmed by her office beforehand. She was also reported absent from other prominent events later that month.

Daily Beast Report Highlights Missing First Lady

According to a Daily Beast analysis referenced in reports about her public schedule, Melania had been seen in public on 38 days during the first seven months of 2026. The analysis counted both official engagements and occasions when she was photographed publicly, meaning the figure should not be treated solely as a measure of her official workload.

The publication calculated that she had participated in an official event or been photographed publicly an average of about once every six days during that period. It also reported relatively few appearances during June and July.

Her whereabouts during periods without public engagements are generally private, and an absence from presidential events does not establish anything about her personal circumstances or her marriage.

Furthermore, Melania's limited public schedule has contributed to recurring media speculation about her relationship with Trump. Neither the first lady nor the White House has publicly confirmed claims that the couple's marriage is in difficulty.

Martin's presence alongside Trump similarly provides no evidence about the state of the president's marriage. She is a longtime member of Trump's communications operation whose duties regularly place her close to the president, including during official travel and public events.