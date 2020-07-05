Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their first Fourth of July or the US Independence day in Los Angeles. The couple would have marked the day with their one-year-old son Archie Harrison.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still residing in Tyler Perry's million dollar mansion in LA. They are enjoying time with a "happy" Archie.

"I think he is just about walking. He's a very happy little boy, he's loving life in L.A. and they are still staying at Tyler Perry's house. I'm told they haven't found their forever home yet, they're still looking," she said speaking to ET Online.

"They really do love that family time and they've had a lot of that recently. They both feel very grateful for that time they've had at home with Archie, watching him achieve all of those milestones," Nicholl added.

After moving to the US in March, the couple have been thinking about their future, including how they're going to support themselves after exiting from the royal family. In June, Harry and Meghan signed a deal with the Harry Walker Agency, a source told ET. The agency represents biggies like the Obamas and other high-profile personalities like Serena Williams and Alex Rodriguez. During that time it was reported that they could earn a lot per appearance.

"They do need to make money. They've been in L.A. since March, they left the royal family at the end of March, and as yet, they haven't actually earned anything," Nicholl said.

In another related development, Harry and Meghan closed down their Sussex Royal charity. They will now focus on their foundation Archewell, named after their son, Archie. "Our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic, but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be," they revealed in a statement earlier.