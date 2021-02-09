Fans accused Justin Timberlake of making Britney Spears' life miserable after they broke up and they called out Diane Sawyer for being rude in her 2003 "Primetime" interview with the singer.

The #FreeBritney movement is on the rise again following the release of the New York Times' explosive documentary "Framing Britney Spears." The film gives an in-depth look at the life of the artist from her childhood years to the ups and downs brought by her fame. It also touched on her relationships and her decade-long conservatorship, which started when she was 26.

One of the takeaways from the documentary was that Timberlake reportedly played a huge role in her downfall after they split. They dated for four years before they broke up in 2002. He had created the narrative that she cheated on him through his song with NSYNC called "Cry Me A River."

Over at Twitter, fans bashed the 40-year-old "Palmer" star for hurting Spears. Some accused him of capitalising on the singer's fame for his own success.

"Can't stop thinking about how Justin Timberlake got to skate by without injuring his reputation while Janet Jackson and Britney Spears got publicly destroyed after professional (Janet) and romantic (Britney) entanglements with him. Misogyny, man," another added.

One fan defended Spears from Timberlake's cheating allegations and claimed he did it to her first with All Saints singer Nicole Appleton. The "Glory" hitmaker at the time reportedly went on a date with Wade Robson.

Everyone owes Britney an apology, but especially Justin Timberlake and Diane Sawyer. #FramingBritney #FreeBritney February 7, 2021

As for Sawyer, fans also called her out after she asked Spears what she did so wrong that caused Timberlake "so much pain, so much suffering." She immediately put the blame on the singer. She also questioned her about her decision to sleep with her ex-boyfriend two years into their relationship after she vowed to stay a virgin until marriage. Suffice to say, the interview was cringe-worthy as she was forced to talk about her intimate relationship.

When Diane Sawyer asked about JT, Britney was trying to calm herself down and requested that this part gets cut off. Instead they ignored that and left it there and if you don't think that's evil, there must be something wrong with you. #FramingBritneySpears — over?️protected (@LegendrySpears) February 7, 2021

The hosts over at "The Talk" thought Sawyer was being insensitive to ask about something so private.

"I think there is no excuse for badgering a teenage girl about her love life on national television like that, and that a woman did that, and that is, was acceptable," Elaine Welteroth said.

Watching the Diane Sawyer interview with Britney Spears... wtf how did she get away with being so rude?! — Heaves (@MissHeaves) February 6, 2021

Justin Timberlake, Dr. Phil, and Diane Sawyer. They should be the ones saying WE ARE SORRY BRITNEY — Pink Ranger (@memekriot) February 7, 2021

Amanda Kloots admitted that she was "shocked" and believes that Sawyer owes Spears an apology. She claimed her interview at the time would not even "be allowed today." Sharon Osbourne chimed in as she agreed that "it doesn't seem appropriate to talk to a little girl with that tone."

Despite the hate towards Timberlake, Spears herself reportedly holds no grudges against her ex-boyfriend. She has yet to comment on the criticism towards her unearthed interview with Sawyer. In the meantime, fans can watch "Framing Britney Spears" on Hulu.