A viral video showing a man in France claiming that Chinese residents have become 'too rich' has fuelled debate over allegations that Asian-owned shops are being targeted during the country's recent unrest. The speaker links perceived wealth, including expensive clothes and cars, to resentment among other migrant groups.

The footage was shared by the verified Europa account, which described the remarks as a claim that Asian-owned shops were being targeted because their owners were perceived as wealthy. However, the clip does not identify specific businesses or establish the motives behind any attack.

The comments circulated after demonstrations over living costs and school conditions escalated into looting, fires and clashes in French cities on 17 October. Authorities have since introduced local curfews and announced additional security measures ahead of further protests.

🇫🇷 A protester in France says Asian-owned shops are targeted because they are "too rich" and this is not fair to other migrant groups. pic.twitter.com/byUX3fZvHN — Europa.com (@europa) October 20, 2026

What the Video Does and Does Not Show

The speaker's comments are an allegation, not an official finding. The footage does not establish whether he witnessed attacks on Asian-owned businesses or had direct evidence of the motives behind them.

The Associated Press reported that authorities had not identified specific groups as responsible for the wider unrest and that France does not collect racial or ethnic data on arrests. This limits what can be concluded about the backgrounds of those detained, although it does not rule out individual racially motivated attacks.

Reports from Paris describe extensive damage to commercial premises during the disorder. Le Monde reported that looters targeted businesses including hair salons, supermarkets, cafés, mobile phone shops and clothing boutiques. These incidents illustrate the scale of the damage, but the reporting does not establish that the businesses were selected because of their owners' ethnicity.

Macron Government Steps Up Security

President Emmanuel Macron condemned the violence, distinguishing peaceful protest from looting and attacks on property. The government introduced localised overnight curfews in affected areas, including parts of Paris and Lyon, while Marseille imposed restrictions on unaccompanied minors.

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced a major security operation ahead of further protests planned for Saturday, 24 October. Reuters reported on 20 October that troops would support police by guarding sensitive locations, allowing officers and gendarmes to concentrate on public-order duties. Lecornu also acknowledged shortcomings in the authorities' initial response.

Authorities assigned around 200 investigators to identify those responsible for offences during the unrest, while Parliament began preparations for an inquiry into the violence and the policing response. Police also arrested a suspect over a fire that destroyed the historic town hall in Limoges.

Shops and Businesses Hit by the Looting

Multiple reports from Paris described looting at a range of businesses during the unrest on 17 October, including supermarkets, pharmacies, mobile phone shops, cafés and clothing retailers. Le Monde reported that a Franprix supermarket near Place de la République was ransacked, a pharmacy on Rue Beaurepaire was targeted and a mobile phone shop on Boulevard Magenta lost dozens of smartphones and computers. Luxury retailers, including boutiques selling Kenzo, Salomon, Arc'teryx and Céline, also suffered damage.

The looting in Paris today.. France riots pic.twitter.com/lzz3sLLB80 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 17, 2026

The incidents show that businesses across several retail sectors were affected, from shops selling everyday essentials to luxury goods. However, the reports do not establish that the premises were selected because of their owners' ethnicity or religion.