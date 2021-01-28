Many individuals go under the knife to achieve a perfect look, but for a 32-year-old Frenchman, every operation is not meant to add to a traditionally beautiful aesthetic, but to subtract some body parts that are considered as a hindrance to his "black alien" transformation.

Anthony Loffredo has gained fame in social media for his bizarre alien transformation. He has successfully removed portions of some of his body parts in order to make him look more like a real alien.

Loffredo called his transformation as @the_black_alien_project on Instagram and his journey has been followed by different media outlets all over the world. He underwent several operations to achieve the look that he has now.

For one, since removing his nose is illegal in his native country, he went to the extent of going to Spain to have it removed. He contacted Oscar Marquez, a known body modification artist in Spain, and was able to have his nose removal operation. At the time that he had his nose removal procedure, he thanked Marquez through an Instagram post, where he said: "Thank you to you @oscarmarquezbodymod you will have marked my life... now I can walk with my head high thanks to you I am proud of what we did together."

Loffredo also had his ears removed considering that in many alien movies, the creatures do not have protruding ears. He also had his tongue split, and he underwent an operation which removed his upper lip. Mirror noted that while Loffredo did not reveal where or when he had the latest operation done, he admitted to having difficulty speaking after the lip-removal surgery.

His eyes did not escape modification since he also had his eyeballs tattooed despite the accompanying risk. Now, the eyes of Loffredo are all black, clearly living up to the image that he dreams of having.

He inked his entire body with black and also underwent some dermal implants so as to achieve the bumpy skin texture that many alien movies show.

Since many have been wondering why Loffredo chose to undergo such a transformation, he revealed the reason to a French newspaper Midi Libre in 2017, reported New York Post. He said that from a very young age, he was already passionate about the transformation of the human body and mutations.

Now, Loffredo is still dreaming of replacing his skin with metal and that he would still be modifying his other body parts like his legs, arms, fingers, and the back portion of his head.