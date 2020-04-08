It's been over 19 years since Demi Moore and Bruce Willis ended their 12-year-marriage, however, the friendly exes make a happy family for their children as they self-isolate amidst coronavirus pandemic.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have been practising self-isolation with their three daughters- Rumer Willis, 31, Scout Willis, 28, and Tallulah Willis, 26. Tallulah's partner and film director Dillon Buss has also joined the family for quarantine, reports People.

The happy group donned matching striped green pajamas for their family bonding time, photographs of which were shared by Demi and Tallulah on their Instagram accounts. Even their five pets were dressed in the striped pajamas, as seen in a picture shared by Moore which she captioned "family bonding."

Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis and their daughters Evelyn Penn Willis and Mabel Ray Willis haven't joined the group in quarantine. However, Emma seemed happy for them as she commented on one of Moore's pictures: "Love and miss you guys."

The family has been working on several projects to keep themselves busy during the quarantine period. Earlier on Sunday, March 29, the "Striptease" actress shared a picture of herself, her three daughters, and Dillon Buss sitting on the floor with a pile of photographs between them, and captioned it: "Quarantine crew... working on a family photo project."

Later, on Friday, the 57-year-old shared a video of her three daughters indulging in a jamming session, and captioned it: Scenes from home #stayhome."

The next project for the family was a topless photoshoot of Tallulah, who posed in the open with a fresh buzz cut, and later shared the image on Instagram. While sister Rumer Willis clicked the picture, father Bruce Willis was the one who gave her the haircut.

Tallulah shared a video of the haircut session on Instagram, in which the 65-year-old was seen working on the buzzcut with an electric shaver. She shared the same post on her Instagram story with the caption, "I get very serious while shaving heads."

Moore and Willis were married for almost 13 years from 1987 until their divorce in 2000. The actress opened up about their separation in her recent tell-all memoir "Inside Out," writing: "It's a funny thing to say, but I'm very proud of our divorce."

"I think Bruce was fearful at the beginning that I was going to make our split difficult, and that I would express my anger and whatever baggage that I had from our marriage by obstructing his access to the kids — that I'd turn to all of those ploys divorcing couples use as weapons. But I didn't, and neither did he," she explained.