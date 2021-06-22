James Michael Tyler, who became famous for playing the sarcastic coffee house employee Gunther on "Friends," has been diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer.

Tyler revealed his diagnosis in an appearance on the "Today" show on Monday, and confessed that he fears he is "probably" going to lose his cancer battle. The actor said: "I'm sorry to say that I'm not appearing today with you to announce that there's a 'Friends' movie. Actually, I'm here to let you know that in September of 2018, I was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer."

Tyler's revelation comes weeks after his fans questioned his in-person absence from HBO Max's "Friends" reunion last month, which he had joined virtually. Opening up about missing the reunion, the 59-year-old said, "I wanted to be a part of that, and initially I was going to be on the stage, at least, with them, and be able to take part in all the festivities."

Actor James Michael Tyler (@slate_michael) played Gunther on “Friends” for 10 years, but he was unable to attend the recent cast reunion in person because he’s been battling a serious health issue. Now he’s sharing his news for the first time with @craigmelvin. pic.twitter.com/272tg4Sbvc — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 21, 2021

"It was my decision not to be a part of that physically and make an appearance on Zoom, basically, because I didn't wanna bring a downer on it, you know? I didn't want to be like, 'Oh, and by the way, Gunther has cancer'," he explained.

He further revealed that the producers of the hit sitcom have known about his diagnosis for "a long time," so did his former co-stars. He said that cast members such as David Schwimmer who played Ross Geller have "corresponded with me via Instagram."

About his cancer battle, Tyler said that he wished he had gotten tested sooner, noting, "It's Stage 4, late stage cancer, so eventually, it's gonna probably get me." The actor was "optimistic" in his early days after he discovered his cancer during a routine physical but it spread during the pandemic, spreading to his bones and spine, and making him unable to walk.

When asked if he would like to do anything differently if he could back, a teary-eyed Tyler replied, "I would've listened to my wonderful wife, who has been my absolute strength throughout all of this. I would have gone in earlier and would've hopefully been caught earlier."

The actor, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy, requested others to ask their doctor for a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test during their basic exam or yearly check-up. "Caught early. (it's) 99% treatable," he noted, adding that he hopes his revelations and encouragement will save other lives.

"My goal this past year was to see my 59th birthday. I did that, May 28th. My goal now is to help save at least one life by coming out with this news," he said.