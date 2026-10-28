American musician Kid Rock's criticism of Jay-Z's relationship with the NFL has resurfaced after the rapper was officially announced as the headliner for the Super Bowl LXI halftime show in February 2027.

The NFL confirmed on Monday, 26 October, that Jay-Z would perform at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on 14 February. The announcement comes months after Kid Rock questioned the league's decision to partner with the rapper's entertainment company, Roc Nation.

During an appearance on Fox News in February, Kid Rock criticised the decision and suggested Jay-Z's appointment was influenced by diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) considerations rather than his entertainment credentials.

'Nothing against Jay-Z, I respect him for his hustle, you know, his music, but it seems like there's a little bit of a DEI hire there going on,' he said.

The rock star suggested the NFL wanted to improve its relationship with Black audiences, although he acknowledged the rapper's popularity extended beyond the Black community.

Kid Rock: “Nothing against Jay-Z… But it seems like there's a little bit of a DEI hire there going on.” @Acyn (2026)pic.twitter.com/utcqrhwSxV — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) October 27, 2026

Kid Rock Criticises NFL Leadership And Financial Arrangements

Kid Rock also questioned the NFL's management and financial decisions, suggesting Jay-Z's involvement reflected broader problems within the organisation.

'But in the league we have this problem, it seems like, oh, we'll bring him in and so - you know, Jay-Z is not gonna take that position of power and that money,' he said.

The Michigan native also criticised the league's decision to abandon its tax-exempt status, suggesting the move allowed commissioner Roger Goodell to avoid publicly disclosing his compensation.

The NFL voluntarily relinquished its federal tax-exempt status in 2015. Previously, its central office operated as a tax-exempt trade association, requiring public disclosure of certain financial information.

However, individual NFL franchises were already taxable businesses, and there is no established evidence linking the tax decision to Jay-Z's appointment four years later.

Kid Rock made his comments following his appearance at Turning Point USA's alternative halftime event, organised during Super Bowl LX in February 2026.

The event featured several country music performers and coincided with Bad Bunny's official halftime performance, which had attracted criticism from conservative commentators.

Jay-Z Prepares For Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, has worked with the NFL since 2019, when Roc Nation became its live music entertainment adviser. The partnership has helped produce halftime performances featuring Rihanna, Usher, Kendrick Lamar and Bad Bunny.

The 56-year-old rapper has won 25 Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021. His upcoming appearance follows concerts celebrating the 30th anniversary of 'Reasonable Doubt' and the 25th anniversary of 'The Blueprint'.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell welcomed the announcement, revealing that he had been encouraging Jay-Z to take the halftime stage since their partnership began in 2019. Goodell also praised the rapper's contributions to the league's entertainment strategy, particularly his role in bringing major artists to the annual event.

Meanwhile, Jay-Z described the opportunity as a 'dream come true', marking another milestone in his three-decade music career and giving him the chance to perform before millions of viewers worldwide.

Despite Kid Rock's earlier criticism, Jay-Z's selection places him at the centre of one of the world's most-watched musical performances.