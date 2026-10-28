Had it not been for a dumbbell incident, police might not have discovered that four children, aged nine to 14, had been left without overnight adult supervision at their home in Central Florida. Irene Miller, 50, was arrested on 23 October 2026, five days after leaving Florida for a work trip to Las Vegas.

Detectives from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office arrested Miller as she disembarked from her flight at Orlando International Airport. She had returned from Las Vegas, where she had been on a work trip. Miller was charged with four counts of child neglect without great bodily harm.

Unsupervised Children

According to investigators, Miller left Florida for Las Vegas on 18 October, leaving her four children, aged 14, 12, 11 and nine, at home. She reportedly arranged for a babysitter who travelled from Tampa to check on the children in the mornings and after school, but the babysitter did not stay overnight.

However, on 21 October, police officers received a 911 call shortly after 8:30 pm from a child who reported that a dumbbell had fallen on her nine-year-old brother's head. Deputies rushed to the children's home and found all four without adult supervision. The nine-year-old boy was taken to Celebration Hospital for treatment and was later discharged.

Miller was contacted but did not return home until 23 October. She was booked into Orange County Jail but was subsequently released after posting a $4,000 (£3,000) surety bond, according to reports citing the Orange County Corrections Department. Meanwhile, the children's father was contacted and took all four children to his residence.

Details Emerge About Florida Father

The New York Post reported that online court records showed Miller had filed for divorce from her 53-year-old husband, Mark Miller, in September. On 17 September 2026, she filed to dissolve their 15-year marriage in Osceola County.

Less than a month earlier, Mark had been charged with battery after allegedly smacking Miller's phone out of her hands following a heated discussion outside their children's school. A restraining order was also issued against Mark, according to a police report.

The restraining order barred Mark from coming within 500 feet of Miller. A court hearing was needed to determine whether Mark would be allowed contact with their four children. Mark pleaded not guilty to the battery charge and requested a jury trial.

Why Was Irene Miller in Las Vegas?

Miller works as a professional photographer and appeared to have clients in Las Vegas. According to her Instagram account, Miller's Art Lab, she photographs places, faces, things and events.

Her professional website showcases photographs from fashion shows, sporting events and the World of Dance competition. Miller also offers real estate and maternity photography, as well as drone photography.

Social Media Reactions

Many social media users expressed sympathy for the mother, arguing that a 14-year-old can be old enough to look after younger siblings. The Post also reported that Miller was born in Russia, while Mark was born in Ukraine.

A 14 year old can’t babysit now? That’s ridiculous I’m sorry https://t.co/wtFVW9A6MI — Sandipantswtf (@sandipantswtf) October 27, 2026

'A 14-year-old can't babysit now? That's ridiculous. I'm sorry,' an X user said. 'This is rage-inducing. It's not "child neglect" to let a 14-year-old babysit. Law enforcement also took these kids to their dad, who's facing battery charges and has an active restraining order against him. How does that make any sense?' another user said.