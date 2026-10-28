Dwayne Johnson's verified Instagram account appeared to like a video calling Taylor Swift a 'carefully crafted fake' over the weekend, prompting swift reaction from fans online. Screenshots circulating on social media showed the actor's @therock account among those who liked an Instagram Reel that criticised Swift's singing, dancing and songwriting.

The apparent 'like' surprised fans because Johnson has repeatedly praised the singer and collaborated with her. While the screenshots appear to show activitiy associated with his account, they do not establish whether Johnson personally liked the post or intended to endorse its views.

What Did the Post Say About Taylor Swift?

The reel, posted by the Instagram account @therealebjohnson, questioned Swift's musical abilities and unfavourably compared her vocals with those of Whitney Houston, Amy Winehouse and Aretha Franklin. Its caption criticised her singing, dancing and songwriting before asking whether she was a 'carefully crafted fake'. The phrase was the creator's opinion, rather than a statement made by Johnson.

BuzzFeed reported on 26 October that the like from Johnson's verified account was still visible when its article was published. Screenshots of the interaction had already spread on X, where fans questioned why the actor appeared to support the criticism. The screenshots appear to show activity associated with his account but do not establish whether Johnson personally pressed the like button or intended to endorse the video's claims.

Why Did the Alleged Interaction Surprise Fans?

Johnson's previous public support for Swift is central to the reaction. In 2015, he performed her song 'Shake It Off' on the television programme Lip Sync Battle, enthusiastically miming along to the hit.

He later voiced the male character at the end of Swift's music video for 'The Man', released in 2020. Swift's re-recording of 'Bad Blood' also appeared in the 2022 animated film DC League of Super-Pets, in which Johnson voiced Krypto the Super-Dog.

In 2024, Johnson described Swift as the world's biggest star and recalled contacting her to help a close friend obtain tickets for the Eras Tour. He also spoke positively about her during an appearance on Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast.

One X user, @shookswiftie, said they were 'extremely disappointed' and wondered whether the like had been accidental. Another questioned how Johnson could have worked with Swift and supported her re-recorded music before appearing to engage with the critical post.

One fan on Instagram also made some sarcastic comments, saying, 'It's funny because "carefully crafted fake" is the best description of the Rock.'

Has Johnson Responded to the Backlash?

The actor and his representatives had not issued a public explanation as of 28 October. Neither Swift nor her team had publicly addressed the apparent like. Some fans suggested it might have been an accidental tap, while others wondered whether somebody managing Johnson's account was responsible. Neither explanation has been confirmed.

The incident has prompted questions about Johnson's views, although his previous collaborations and comments remain part of the public record. Without an explanation from the actor, the Instagram interaction offers no confirmed insight into his relationship with Swift or whether his opinion of her has changed.

The like has left fans questioning whether Johnson's opinion of Swift has changed over the years or it was genuinely a mistake on the hands of actor or his social media team.