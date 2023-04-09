Prince William is wasting no time in training his eldest son, Prince George, to become a massive football enthusiast. The father-son duo was spotted in the stands at Villa Park on Sunday, as they enjoyed Aston Villa's 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Even though Prince William is widely expected to remain neutral due to the fact that he is the president of the English FA, the future king has always been known to be an Aston Villa supporter. His son, Prince George who is next in the line of succession after him, has clearly also developed a fondness for the same club. He is certainly following in his father's footsteps in many ways, and that goes for matters that are both in and out of royal duties.

Prince William enjoys mini me moments with his Prince George as they watch Aston Villa https://t.co/JVmpqBQbZY pic.twitter.com/SWg3hXgg3Q — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) April 8, 2023

The dashing pair was spotted in the crowd twinning in similar smart casual outfits composed of collared shirts and dark long-sleeved jumpers. The nine-year-old mirrored more than his father's outfit though, as he clutched his face and pumped his fists in the air alongside his father as the action progressed throughout the 90 minutes.

The princes both celebrated with much enthusiasm alongside fellow spectators who were seated near them when Aston Villa finally took the lead early in the second half thanks to a goal by Bertrand Traore. George was completely immersed in the action, and he was often caught on camera talking excitedly to his father while gesturing towards the pitch.

Striker Ollie Watkins sealed the deal later in the game as he scored Villa's second goal to the delight of the royals and the home fans. The presence of Prince William and Prince George was appreciated by many Aston Villa supporters, especially when the young prince was seen holding a Villa scarf as he and his father walked by the pitch ahead of the match.

This is not the first time that the young royal was accompanied to a game by his parents. Prince George was first spotted watching an Aston Villa match all the way back in 2019, when Prince William and Kate Middleton accompanied him and his sister Princess Charlotte to watch a game against Norwich.

On that occasion, Villa came out 5-1 on top. George was also engrossed in the action, showing a good understanding of what was happening even at a young age.

It is unclear why the Princess of Wales and the two younger Wales children were absent this time, but the father-son pair appeared happy enough to have their own bonding moment. It remains to be seen if the couple's youngest child, Prince Louis, will also turn out to be a big fan of the same club or if he will choose to take a different path.

The late Queen Elizabeth II has never publicly admitted favouring any club, but rumours have been flying around that she could have been an Arsenal supporter. However, this may only have been because they are the only club that she invited for tea at Buckingham Palace during her reign.

Apart from watching Premier League matches, the Prince and Princess of Wales have also been supporting the Three Lions for obvious reasons. The couple was spotted in the stands with Prince George when England played in the rescheduled Euro 2020.

Following his appearance at Villa Park, Prince George is expected to be seen in public in a more formal capacity next month. He will play a key role at King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla's coronation ceremony.

George will be among eight Pages of Honor in charge of handling his grandfather's cape. The coronation will take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London.