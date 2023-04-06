The public has accused Queen Consort Camilla of disrespecting the late Queen Elizabeth II's wishes after it was revealed that she will take the title of "Queen" following her coronation on May 6.

Buckingham Palace on Tuesday released a photo of the invites that will be sent to 2,000 guests at the ceremony at Westminster Abbey. Amid the colorful design is the glaring announcement of the change of royal title for the Duchess of Cornwall written on the card which says, "The Coronation of their Majesties King Charles III & Queen Camilla."

The official invitation for the Coronation of The King and The Queen Consort has been revealed.



Designed by Andrew Jamieson, the invitation features the Green Man, an ancient figure from British folklore, symbolic of spring and rebirth, to celebrate the new reign.



During her Platinum Jubilee message in 2022, Queen Elizabeth II made it clear that it is her "sincere wish" for her daugther-in-law to be called "Queen Consort." Her statement read, "When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

The public expressed their disappointment at the change of title for Queen Consort Camilla. One wrote on Twitter, "Christ alive, queen Camilla, not in my time, Charles has no respect for Diana or his sons - I did think keep her at arms length and quiet. He has just undone 24 years of fixing - he will never be my king to me. I am speechless!"

Another commented, "I have no words... I am appalled that this has been allowed to happen. I only served one Queen in my lifetime in the RN. Camilla will only ever be a Queen Consort and nothing more..."

A third said, "Unbelievable that she is being named Queen smh."

Another user said King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla "disrespected" Queen Elizabeth II's wishes. One wrote, "QEII specifically stated she wished Camilla to be Queen (Consort)."

Another chimed in, "The late Queen wanted her to be Queen Consrt and that should be honoured. It has all been a smoke screen what she would be called, she is no Queen, not my Queen in any shape or form."

The title of Queen according to the Insider typically refers to the reigning monarch, while Queen Consort is the official title given to the wife or companion of a monarch. An unnamed Buckingham Palace insider shared that Camilla will be using her Queen title on an official basis after the coronation saying that "it made sense to refer to Her Majesty as the queen consort in the early months of His Majesty's reign, to distinguish from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

The source added, "Queen Camilla' is the appropriate title to set against 'King Charles' on the invitation. The coronation is an appropriate time to start using 'Queen Camilla' in an official capacity."

The palace insider suggested that there is precedent to Camilla dropping the "consort" in her title as "all former queen consorts have been known as 'Queen' plus their first name." These include Queen Elizabeth II's mother, who was formerly known as Queen Elizabeth before her title changed to Queen Mother when her daughter became the reigning monarch in 1952.

But the title of "Queen" was reportedly not originally planned for Camilla given previous statements made by the royal household in 2005 that she will be called "Princess Consort" when Prince Charles becomes king. Thus, it was a surprise when Queen Elizabeth II announced that the Duchess of Cornwall be called "Queen Consort" instead. According to royal expert Kinsey Schofield, this was in order to encourage the public to support the couple and to establish the duchess' position in the monarchy.