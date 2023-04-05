Prince George has been given a prominent role as Page of Honour in King Charles III's coronation following reports of his parents' concerns over him being "scrutinised" at the ceremony.

Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday via the Royal Family website that the nine-year-old son of Prince William and Kate Middleton will be among three other boys of similar age who will form part of His Majesty's procession through Westminster Abbey. The other pages are Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Master Nicholas Barclay, and Master Ralph Tollemache. Their role would involve carrying His Majesty's robe so it does not get dragged across the ground.

The announcement also revealed that Queen Consort Camilla will have her own Pages of Honour. They will be her three grandsons, Master Gus and Master Louis Lopes, and Master Freddy Parker Bowles, as well as her great-nephew Master Arthur Elliot.

News about Prince George's role in King Charles III's coronation comes following reports that Prince William and Kate Middleton had a strict rule about their son's involvement in the ceremony. According to the Mirror, they did not want him in a role that will "subject him to overwhelming scrutiny."

Royal historian Hugo Vickers said having the young royal involved is a break from coronation tradition wherein future heirs were not involved. He said giving the young prince a role "also sends all the right symbolism for the future and gives him something he will always remember. It is certainly different — this coronation is getting more interesting by the minute."

Aside from Prince George, his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will reportedly also be part of the congregation. Fellow historian Dr. Tessa Dunlop said, "George alongside siblings Charlotte and Louis will be a big visual pull at the coronation – just as Prince Charles was at his mother's."

Aside from announcing the names of the Pages of Honour, Buckingham Palace also released a new photo of His Majesty and Queen Consort Camilla as the countdown to the ceremony continues.

As the countdown to the Coronation continues, a new photograph of The King and The Queen Consort has been released.



📸 Hugo Burnand

The palace also released a photo of the invites that will be sent to 2,000 guests. The card confirms rumours that Queen Consort Camilla will be known as Queen Camilla following the coronation.

The artwork for the invitation is designed by Andrew Jamieson, a heraldic artist and manuscript illuminator whose work is inspired by the chivalric themes of Arthurian legend. "Mr. Jamieson is a Brother of the Art Workers' Guild, of which The King is an Honorary Member," reads the announcement.

Alongside the photograph, the invitation for the Coronation and the details of the eight Pages of Honour that will attend Their Majesties at Westminster Abbey have also been revealed:



None

According to Buckingham Palace, the original artwork was handpainted in watercolour and gouache. The design "will be reproduced and printed on recycled card, with gold foil detailing. Central to the design is the motif of the Green Man, an ancient figure from British folklore, symbolic of spring and rebirth, to celebrate the new reign. The shape of the Green Man crowned in natural foliage is formed of leaves of oak, ivy, and hawthorn, and the emblematic flowers of the United Kingdom."

Other details on the card include the British wildflower meadow that borders the invitation which features lily of the valley, cornflowers, wild strawberries, dog roses, bluebells, and a sprig of rosemary for remembrance. There is also wildlife including a bee, a butterfly, a ladybird, a wren, and a robin.

The flowers appearing in groups of three signifies King Charles III becoming the third monarch with the same name. Then there is a lion, a unicorn, and a boar, which pays homage to the coats of arms of the Monarch and Her Majesty's father, Major Bruce Shand. "Her Majesty's arms are now enclosed by the Garter, following her installation as a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter last summer." The coronation will take place in London's Westminster Abbey on May 6.