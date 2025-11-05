New York City has entered what newly elected Mayor Zohran Mamdani called 'a new era of affordability', following his stunning victory in a three-way race against Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa.

The 33-year-old progressive defeated the former governor and the Republican radio host in one of the city's most closely watched elections, marking a generational and ideological shift in its politics.

Cuomo, who ran as an independent after losing the Democratic primary, campaigned on experience and leadership but struggled to overcome voter fatigue and lingering scandals from his time as governor.

Sliwa, the Guardian Angels founder and a hard-line conservative, focused on crime and public order but failed to expand his appeal beyond core Republican voters.

Mamdani's victory, built on a coalition of working-class New Yorkers, activists and first-time voters, signalled the city's appetite for change.

'The Future Is in Our Hands'

Speaking to a cheering crowd in Queens, Mamdani began his victory speech with soaring emotion. 'Sun may have set over our city this evening. But you chose this one last time,' he said, as the audience erupted into chants of his name.

He continued: 'For as long as we can remember, the working people of New York have been told by the wealthy and the well-connected that the power does not belong in their hands. Fingers bruised from lifting boxes on the warehouse floor. Arms calloused from delivery bike handlebars. Knuckles scarred with kitchen burns. These are not hands that have been allowed to hold power. And yet over the last twelve months, you have dared to reach for something greater. Tonight, against all odds, we have grasped it. The future is in our hands.'

The crowd roared as Mamdani declared, 'My friends, we have toppled a political dynasty. New York, tonight you have delivered a mandate for change, a mandate for a new kind of politics, a mandate for a city we can afford, and a mandate for a government that delivers exactly that.'

A City 'Reborn'

Mamdani urged supporters to reflect on the historic nature of the moment. 'New York City, breathe this moment in,' he said. 'We have held our breath for longer than we know. We have held it in anticipation of defeat, because the air has been knocked out of our lungs too many times to count. Thanks to all those who sacrificed so much, we are breathing in the air of a city that has been reborn.'

He paid tribute to his campaign team and the more than 100,000 volunteers who powered his movement: 'Because of you, we will make this city one that working people can afford to live in and thrive in. With every door knocked, every petition signature earned, and every hard-earned conversation, you eroded the cynicism that has haunted and divided our politics.'

A Mandate for Affordability

Throughout his campaign, Mamdani championed policies to tackle New York's rising cost of living, vowing to deliver universal childcare, strengthen tenant protections and expand affordable housing.

'This victory is for every renter who wakes up on the first of the month and can finally afford to stay in the home they love,' he said. 'It will be felt by the grandparents whose families remain nearby because the cost of care did not send them away, and by the mother who can get to work on time because the bus runs fast enough.'

He promised to leave behind what he called 'the altar of caution' that has, in his view, defined city politics for too long. 'Too many working people cannot recognise themselves in our party,' he said. 'We will leave mediocrity in our past. Together, New York, we are going to rise up. Together, we are going to make buses fast. Together, we are going to deliver universal housing and childcare.'

A New Kind of Politics

As the night drew to a close, Mamdani ended his speech with a rallying message of unity and empowerment: 'This power is yours. And this city belongs to you. Most of all, it will be felt by each New Yorker when the city they love finally loves them back.'

His victory marks the start of a new chapter in New York's history — one shaped by working people, grassroots power and a mayor who insists that the city's future, quite literally, lies in their hands.