Gabriele Union expressed gratitude to her fans, who shared their messages of support following news of her exit from "America's Got Talent."

The actress took to Twitter on Wednesday night to share just how thankful she is to the fans who continue to uplift her when she feels lost and adrift.

So many tears, so much gratitude. THANK YOU! Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone... you got me up off the ground. Humbled and thankful, forever â¤ — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) November 28, 2019

Union did not namedrop "America's Got Talent" in her tweet but her message comes after multiple reports confirmed that she will not be returning as a judge in the talent show next season. She was reportedly "fired" from "AGT." The "Bad Boys" star seemingly confirmed this when she liked a tweet from a reporter who mentioned that she was axed from the show.

28. The first public word from @itsgabrielleu after she was fired last Friday by NBC https://t.co/UhuWr3y3co https://t.co/X2j3OOaWAq — Yashar Ali ðŸ˜ (@yashar) November 28, 2019

Union's tweet also comes after her husband, Dwayne Wayde, asked for information regarding her departure from the competition show. There were no exact details provided other than it has to do with the rotation of judges.

"Men lie, Women lie, numbers don't. Over this past year I've been approached by many people saying that my wife@itsgabrielleu is the main reason they've started watching #AGT or that they love her insight and sincerity on the show," Waye tweeted. "So when i got the news that my wife was being fired—my first question was obviously why!? I am still waiting on a good answer to that question. But if anyone knows@itsgabrielleu or have heard of her you know she's an advocate for our community and culture."

Union was reportedly fired for speaking up against "racist incidents" on "America's Got Talent." She also spoke up against the "toxic culture" at the show and she also received notes from NBC about her hairstyle, which the network allegedly deemed "too black" for the show's audience. An insider clarified that they were only notes for "hair continuity."

Aside from Union, Julianne Hough was also axed from "America's Got Talent" and will not be returning as a judge in the next season. She reportedly also received the same hair notes as Union, but had a positive experience on the show.

The actress said that she "had a wonderful time on America's Got Talent and that she loved working with the cast, crew, and producers. She even shared that she is looking forward to working with NBC in the future. Hough denied Union's claims of a "toxic" workplace on "AGT."