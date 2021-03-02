Gal Gadot is going to become a mother for the third time.

The "Wonder Woman" star took to her social media accounts on Monday to announce the good news. Sharing a family photo with her husband Jaron Varsano and daughters Alma, 9, and Maya, 3, resting their hands on her belly, the actress wrote: "Here we go again."

The pregnancy announcement comes just a day after Gadot presented an award at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards, which she attended with her husband. She wore a flowy white minidress for the occasion which hid her baby bump well, but still raised speculations about whether she was expecting.

In December last year, Gadot had proudly gushed about her husband, whom she wed in 2008, and their two daughters. Discussing a special scene in Wonder Woman 1984 which featured the family, she said: "It meant a lot and especially in that very special scene."

"I have two daughters, both of them appeared. My oldest one appeared with Asa, [director] Patty [Jenkins]'s son, and then my youngest one, whom I was pregnant with during the reshoots for Wonder Woman, the first one, was there with my husband," the 35-year-old told GoodDay DC's Kevin McCarthy.

"To have them captured in the film with me, because they are a part of it, meant a lot, and it's an amazing, amazing souvenir that we will forever cherish," she added.

In an interview with news.com.au in May 2017, shortly after the birth of her second daughter, Gadot said that she felt like "Wonder Woman" when she delivered.

She said: "It's cheesy, but I feel like Wonder Woman when I give birth. When you deliver, you feel like you're a god. Like, 'Oh my God, I made this!' The best thing is to become a mother and to give life."

However, parenting is not without its challenges, which the former Israeli soldier confessed in an Instagram post in June 2017. She wrote: "Sleepless night, colic 3 months old baby and an early wake up by my 5-year-old. Went to the garden to get some fresh air with my coffee to help me wake up and now watching The Cat In The Hat with my daughter. It always amazes me how the most simple things are the ones to make us the happiest."

The actress also admitted that balancing her career alongside family is one of her "biggest challenges." She said during a 92Y discussion in October 2017: "I think that every mother who has a career can relate to it. You're always feeling guilty that you're not doing enough at home or you're not working enough on the treatment, script, whatever it is."

"At the end of the day, your kids join your life and you bring them here and they join your life. You're not supposed to change your life to accommodate the children. Now, of course, our children are always the very first up high priority, but I realized that it's OK to have a different life. It's OK not to have a routine and not to be like everyone else. And it's OK as long as the family's together and you're happy and you do it together, it's great," she added.