The culprit responsible for leaving the coffee cup in a scene on "Game of Thrones" Season 8 Episode 4 was finally revealed when Emilia Clarke said it belonged to co-star Conleth Hill. But the actor is now refuting her claims and turned the tables on her.

Hill, who plays Lord Varys in the HBO series, denied the actress' claims that he caused the blunder during a guest appearance on Channel 4's "Sunday Brunch." Instead, he pointed the finger at Clarke and said that he only took the blame for her.

"I would need to have had Mr. Man arms to leave a coffee cup there," Hill said, referencing a British cartoon character with long limbs.

"I took a bullet for Emilia Clarke and she touted on me. You know, there's no proof that I did it. So accuse away!" the actor added, as quoted by The Guardian.

Of course, Hill was only joking. He even quipped that he would need a lawyer before he makes any further comments. He claimed the coffee cup was definitely not product placement.

Hill's interview comes after Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen in "Game of Thrones," name dropped Hill as the culprit behind the coffee blunder. She revealed during an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" that Hill pulled her aside while at a pre-Emmy's party and admitted to the mistake. Clarke shared that Hill told her, "the coffee cup was mine."

Fans spotted the takeout coffee cup during a Sunday airing even before HBO can quietly scrub it out from the streaming version on HBO Go and HBO Now. Viewers initially thought that it belonged to Clarke since it was seen right in front of her on where she sat on the table. They also thought it was a Starbucks cup but it actually came from the production's craft services.

HBO eventually acknowledged the coffee cup mistake and made apologies. The network even made light of the blunder by commenting that Daenerys ordered herbal tea and not coffee. Starbucks even chimed in and tweeted their surprise that Daenerys did not order their tropical-inspired drink called Dragon Drink.