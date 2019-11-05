Jason Momoa admitted that he felt robbed of the opportunity to showcase more of Khal Drogo's personality in "Game of Thrones" because of his character's short-lived appearance in the HBO series.

The "Aquaman" star had a wild yet short-lived stint as the Dothraki warrior Khal Drogo in "Game of Thrones." His character was killed off in Season 1 and fans who have grown to love him were quite disappointed to see him go.

It turns out that Momoa shared the fans' sentiment. The actor reflected on his brief role as Khal Drogo while talking about his new Apple TV+ series "See," in which his character gets to have a continued storyline.

"I've always wanted to do this. I've always felt like I've been cheated in a lot of the things I've done," he told NME.

"You try to show a little bit of colour in there, you know, with Conan but no one wants to see Conan crying and with Drogo, he died before any of that stuff could happen," Momoa continued.

However, Khal Drogo's death was always written in the books. The 40-year old knew when he signed up for the role that his character would die early in the show. After all, George R.R. Martin is a fan of killing off his characters in his "A Song of Ice and Fire" books, which inspired the HBO series.

This is not the only time Momoa talked about Khal Drogo's death in "Game of Thrones." In 2011, he shared how he knew about his character's death after he read the books. He said he started reading Martin's novels because he found the "description of Drogo amazing."

The "Justice League" actor said it took him four days to read the first book and he "literally freaked out" when he learned about Khal Drogo's death. He bought the second book and flipped through it to see if his character is still in there, but sadly, he was not. Momoa admitted that he was "so bummed" to have to leave the series so soon.

Momoa did not stay upset for long though. He later revealed that he is glad at how "Game of Thrones" ended, even with Khal Drogo's death, because it gave Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) time to shine.