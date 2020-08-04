It's been more than a year since HBO's greatest fantasy drama "Game of Thrones" concluded, still, it continues to top the list of most pirated shows. As per the new data, people throughout the world are resorting to piracy to watch one of the most popular show's in the history during the coronavirus lockdown.

Recently, Parrot Analytics released data about the most pirated shows at the time. Based on the book series "A Song of Ice and Fire" by George RR Martin, "Game of Thrones" has been the most-watched show in an unauthorised way. It remains ahead of Adult Swim's "Rick and Morty" and Hulu's "My Hero Academia." In addition, the list includes AMC's "The Walking Dead," Nickelodeon's "SpongeBob SquarePants," and The CW's "The 100."

Disney +'s "The Mandalorian," The CW's "The Flash," ABC's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and DC Universe's "Harley Quinn" are among other shows that have been pirated most in the past 60 days.

According to ET Canada, Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, and Sophie Turner starrer "Game of Thrones" has been the most-pirated show much before the pandemic started. In 2013, two years after its premiere, the series that tells the story about Seven Kingdoms of Westeros and the continent of Essos became the most stolen television series for the first time. The HBO series has since held the record each year.

The show that concluded after eight seasons in the year 2019 has also set viewership records. As per the report, the season premiere of the finale season was pirated 54 million times within 24 hours. However, the final season of the series received mixed reviews. Several fans signed petitions for creators to remake the final season.

While there will never be a new "Game of Thrones" episode, the network has planned a sequel "House of the Dragon." The highly anticipated series is scheduled to be released in the year 2022 with 10 episodes based on Martin's "Fire and Blood."