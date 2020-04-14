Kristofer Hivju, after nearly a month of social media silence, finally took to Instagram to update everyone on his health after he tested positive for COVID-19. He shared that he and his wife are now fully recovered.

The "Game of Thrones" star shared the good news to his over 3 million followers and thanked them for their support and well-wishes while he and his wife battled the disease. Opening his post on Monday, he announced that they "are fully recovered and in good health."

"After several weeks in quarantine, and also a couple more indoors after being free of all symptoms, we are finally safe and sound," Hivju wrote on Instagram.

He said that he and his wife "were lucky to only have mild symptoms of the COVID-19." The 41-year-old Norwegian actor also shared his "love and thoughts to all of the people where the virus has hit much harder, and to everyone who has lost their loved ones due to the Coronavirus."

"Thank you for all of your support, and please remember to stay vigilant and keep your distance, wash your hands, and most of all; take care of each other in this strange time. Lots of love from us," Hivju ended his post. The actor's wife, film director Gry Molvær Hivju, reposted his message on her Instagram.

"Great news! Happy to hear all is well for you and your family!" one fan commented on Hivju's post. Another wrote, "Welcome back! Glad you two are doing great. I kept checking on you two once in a while for updates. Glad I saw this update."

"The Witcher" actor confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19 on March 17 and that he and his family self-isolated at home. During that time, he only had mild symptoms of a cold. He also reminded everyone to follow social distancing and to maintain proper hygiene, which includes washing hands, to prevent the spread of the disease.

Hivju is among the first few celebrities who publicly confirmed their COVID-19 diagnosis. He joined Tom Hanks, his wife Rita Wilson, and Idris Elba.