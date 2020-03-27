China, the country where the coronavirus outbreak started a few months back, is still trying to get back up on its feet. Many of its manufacturing facilities have been shut down in the wake of the uncontrolled spread of the virus. The Xbox Series X and PS5 are both slated to ship out later this year, but speculation hints that it might be delayed due to the ongoing health issue. Meanwhile, GameStop claims that the launch should be on track for this fall.

Until now, there seem to be no signs of a cure or vaccine for COVID-19 as infection rates skyrocket across the globe. Thus, it has affected production and shipments of various products, which led the gaming industry to forecast that Sony and Microsoft might delay the release for 2021 or push through with a limited inventory. So far, both companies are yet to share details of when stocks will hit retailers in 2020.

However, an article published by GamesIndustry.biz notes that GameStop recently hosted a post-earnings call with its investors. Company CEO George Sherman assured everyone that there are no indications that fourth-quarter plans have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Xbox Series X and PS5 are both highly anticipated next-generation upgrades scheduled for a holiday release this year.

In a related report, the video game retailer recently made headlines when it refused to close its branches even at the request of the government. Local law enforcement in many cities was reportedly instructed to request non-essential establishments to shutter down as a safety precaution. Instead, store managers were allegedly instructed to have the authorities contact their corporate offices.

As of late, the gaming industry insiders have been highlighting problems with GameStop. Poor sales and pressure from management are apparently affecting the morale of its employees. Thus, there are talks that the overall outlook is grim for the business. As more gamers do their shopping online and purchase digital copies, retail stores are notably affected. The Xbox Series X and PS5 are expected to deliver huge changes with cutting-edge performance, new features, and top-notch visuals. Unfortunately, until the coronavirus pandemic is under control, forecasts are likely not favourable.