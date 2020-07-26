Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has spoken up about teammate Gareth Bale's troubled situation in the team. The German star stated that the Welshman's situation is "unsatisfactory for everyone."

Kroos did an interview in the Lauschangriff Podcast, where he spoke about his own career as well as Bale's controversial situation at the Spanish capital. After hardly taking to the pitch all season, it was widely expected for the winger to pack up and leave this summer. However, just days after Real Madrid lifted their 34th La Liga trophy last week, it was revealed that Bale has every intention of seeing out the remaining two years of his contract with the club.

"The reality is that this situation is an unsatisfactory one for everyone, Bale wasn't signed to play as little as he is doing right now," said Kroos, as quoted by Marca. His words ring true for any top footballer, as no one would want to be sitting on the bench match after match. Unfortunately, it is believed that the relationship with head coach Zinedine Zidane is non-existent at this point. Nevertheless, Zidane continues to insist that he is counting on each and every one of the players in his roster.

Regardless of what's really happening between Bale and Zidane, Kroos insists that the Welshman is not causing any problems in the dressing room. He also brought up the fact that Bale's contributions to Real Madrid's success since his arrival have not been forgotten. "Everything is fine in the team, we don't give these things too much importance, Bale has also helped us win a lot in the last six years. On a day-to-day basis he doesn't give us problems and we show respect for what he gave to Real Madrid," he said.

With teams all over the world suffering major financial losses due to the coronavirus crisis, it will be very unlikely that someone will offer full price for Bale's services. Even with a looming extension on pay cuts at Real Madrid, staying is still the most lucrative option. If Bale decides to leave, it can be expected that he will only be receiving a mere fraction of what he's currently getting. Now that La Liga has wrapped up, it remains to be seen if Zidane will call up the controversial winger in their upcoming UEFA Champions League clash against Manchester City.