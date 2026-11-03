John Leeson, the British actor whose distinctive voice turned Doctor Who's robotic dog K9 into one of television's most enduring companions, died on Sunday, 1 November 2026, aged 83. His son confirmed the death following a summer of illness, as tributes from across the Doctor Who community celebrated a performance that helped transform a one-off character into a fan favourite for generations of viewers.

K9 first appeared in the 1977 serial The Invisible Enemy, alongside Tom Baker's Fourth Doctor. Created by writers Bob Baker and Dave Martin, the character was initially intended for a single story.

However, producer Graham Williams and script editor Robert Holmes recognised his appeal, and Leeson's performance helped secure K9 a recurring role. Leeson's son, Guy Ducker, announced the news on Facebook, saying his father had died peacefully after months of illness. 'The end was peaceful,' he wrote, according to Radio Times.

Ducker also thanked the Doctor Who community for supporting his father's work over the decades. The response reflected an attachment to a character whose popularity had long outlasted his original television appearances.

The Legacy of K9 and Defining Voice Work

With rotating ear probes, a laser-firing muzzle and the familiar response 'Affirmative, Master', K9 could easily have remained a novelty. Leeson instead gave the mechanical companion an officious personality that made him both useful and faintly exasperating.

Some voices become part of your childhood and John Leeson will always be one of them.



You’ll always be part of Doctor Who history. pic.twitter.com/oA1BRRgH1t — Adam (@Bugnox) November 1, 2026

His clipped delivery relied on comic timing rather than mechanical monotony. Leeson described K9's personality as 'pedantic arrogance and perky one-upmanship'. The character's dry confidence provided a contrast to Baker's unpredictable Doctor.

Working alongside the robot required imagination. During rehearsals, Leeson sometimes moved around the studio on all fours to help establish the relationship between the actors. Those sessions helped create a convincing partnership despite the the cumbersome prop's limitations.

According to Big Finish Productions, Leeson voiced K9 throughout Seasons 15 and 16. He declined to return for Season 17, when David Brierly took over the role, but resumed voicing the character for five serials in Season 18.

K9's regular appearances ended in 1981, although the character's intelligence had occasionally presented difficulties for writers. Leeson recalled that the robot was being used as 'a sort of tin opener' to rescue the Doctor from trouble.

An efficient K9 could resolve a crisis before the story had properly developed. The character's recurring battery problems therefore became a convenient way of preventing him from solving every predicament.

K9's departure from the regular series did not end Leeson's involvement. He returned for the 1981 television spin-off pilot K-9 and Company, featuring Elisabeth Sladen as Sarah Jane Smith, and the 1983 anniversary special The Five Doctors.

He later reunited with Sladen in the 2006 David Tennant episode School Reunion. The pair subsequently worked on The Sarah Jane Adventures, while Leeson also reprised K9 in Journey's End in 2008.

His association with the character continued through audio productions, including Big Finish dramas as recently as 2025.

Beyond K9: An Unusual and Varied Career

Born John Francis Christopher Ducker on 16 March 1943 in Leicester, Leeson was the son of a clergyman. His mother encouraged his interest in amateur dramatics, while early visits to Leicester's Little Theatre helped develop his enthusiasm for performing.

Before attending the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in 1962, he worked as a hospital porter. He adopted Leeson as his professional surname and developed his acting career through repertory theatre.

His screen credits eventually included Dad's Army, Blake's 7, Crown Court, The Bill and Doctors. He also worked as a Channel 4 continuity announcer.

Another memorable, although considerably less comfortable, children's television role came in 1972. Leeson played the original Bungle in Rainbow, appearing in its first 50 episodes.

Rest in peace, John Leeson (1943 - 2026). He was known for portraying Bungle in Rainbow and voicing K9 in Doctor Who and spin-offs, The Sarah Jane Adventures and K9. pic.twitter.com/FbYaitX80T — Rhys Pyle (@rhyspyle1997) November 1, 2026

The heavy bear costume proved exhausting beneath studio lights. He later recalled needing salt tablets to cope with the heat during recording.

His experiences on Dad's Army also provided an enduring comic memory. Leeson complained that he had been given a military-style haircut, only for it to disappear beneath a balaclava and helmet during filming.

He also appeared as Dugeen in the 1979 Doctor Who serial The Power of Kroll. Outside acting, he wrote about wine and published his memoir Flight of the Budgerigar in 2011, later reissued as Tweaking the Tail.

Tributes, Final Roles and a Lasting Connection

Former Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies paid tribute to Leeson's understated comic performance. Writing on Instagram, he described K9 as 'a posh dog, uppity, haughty, wry, but somehow innocent too, and so funny'.

Actor Lisa Bowerman remembered Leeson as 'an utterly lovely man', while documentary producer Keith Barnfather praised his kindness, professionalism and modesty.

In 2026, Leeson was also heard alongside Tom Baker in the Sir Sherlock audio drama series, voicing Dr Watson opposite Baker's Sherlock Holmes.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Griffiths, whom he married in 1969, and their son, Guy Ducker.

Reflecting on his unexpected connection to K9 in 2025, Leeson recalled being warned not to expect further work after the character's debut.

Nearly five decades later, that single assignment had become his defining role. With characteristic humour, Leeson said his work as K9 had allowed him to meet 'a tremendous number of knees'.