Explosions have been reported on an Iranian island close to the strategically important Strait of Hormuz after the United States carried out a series of military strikes against Iranian targets. Footage shared by Sky News shows explosions lighting up the area around Qeshm Island, off Iran's southern coast, as American forces reportedly struck positions linked to Iran's military capabilities.

The blasts were reported late on Monday, 2 November, as tensions continued to mount over the vital shipping corridor. Iran's state-owned IRNA news agency reported that five explosions were heard on the island in quick succession.

Witnesses also told the agency they had seen two aircraft flying overhead shortly before the blasts.

US Confirms Limited Military Operation

The American strikes were confirmed by a US official who told the Associated Press that Washington had targeted Iranian forces allegedly using surface-to-air missiles against US military assets.

The official, who spoke anonymously because they were not authorised to comment publicly, described the operation as defensive. The strikes appeared to be limited in scope rather than an indication that the US was resuming a full-scale military campaign against Iran.

Multiple US officials also confirmed to CBS News that American forces had attacked Iranian positions near the Strait of Hormuz. One senior military official said the operation was directed at Qeshm Island and followed an incident in which Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired at a US aircraft.

Strategic Island Sits Close to Vital Oil Shipping Route

Qeshm is Iran's largest island and occupies a significant position near the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important maritime routes for energy supplies. The narrow passage connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and is a major route for oil and gas exports from the Middle East.

Around one-fifth of the world's oil supply passed through the waterway during peacetime, according to the Associated Press. Disruptions to shipping through the waterway have caused considerable concern in international energy markets. Maritime traffic has been severely affected by the conflict, while Washington has maintained a naval blockade of Iranian ports in an effort to restrict the country's maritime trade.

The island has also been used by Iranian forces as a launching point for attacks against vessels navigating the strait, according to The Guardian. Iranian state media additionally reported explosions in Hengam Island and the mainland area around Bandar Abbas, suggesting that reports of blasts were not confined to Qeshm.

Strike Comes as Trump Pursues Possible Deal With Tehran

The latest American operation comes as Washington and Tehran engaged in indirect diplomatic discussions aimed at preventing a return to large-scale fighting.

US Vice-President JD Vance said on Monday that he and President Donald Trump were encouraged by the possibility of reaching an agreement with Iran. He indicated that negotiations had made progress, saying he and the president 'both feel pretty good about the prospects for potentially coming to a negotiated settlement.'

Iran has meanwhile proposed a two-day plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and resume nuclear negotiations, provided Washington agrees to several conditions. These reportedly include lifting its blockade of Iranian ports, easing restrictions on Iranian oil sales and accepting a ceasefire that would also cover Lebanon. Tehran has also indicated that ships using the waterway would have to follow a route agreed upon by Iran and Oman.