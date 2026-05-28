Madonna has once again ignited headlines with a disarmingly frank remark about her past relationships while promoting her upcoming album 'Confessions II'. In a new interview, the singer revisited her romantic history in unusually direct terms, naming John F. Kennedy Jr. as the person she considers her 'best sexual experience'.

The comment, delivered during a promotional video tied to a collaboration with Grindr, quickly became a talking point given both the context and the figures involved. Madonna, known for unfiltered interviews across her decades‑long career, framed her response as part reflection and part provocation while speaking with a group of collaborators.

Madonna Names John F. Kennedy Jr. As Her 'Best Sex'

During a recent interview segment featuring playwright Jeremy O. Harris, Bob The Drag Queen, dancer Ivy Mugler, designer Raul Lopez and i‑D's Marcello Gutierrez, Madonna was asked to identify her most memorable sexual partner. She initially set a boundary around her response, stating: 'I'm only going to name dead people,' before ultimately whispering, 'John Kennedy Jr,' per Page Six.

The moment prompted a loud reaction from those present, with one participant exclaiming, 'Shut upppppppp!' as the conversation turned into a mix of shock and humour. Raul Lopez then added, 'Everyone says his d–k was crazy and he was a good f–k.' Madonna responded, 'Mmm hmm,' appearing to confirm the claim with visible satisfaction.

Lopez later commented that Madonna was the 'third person I've heard say that,' adding further commentary to an already viral exchange. The discussion formed part of promotional content supporting 'Confessions II', which Madonna is currently pushing through unconventional media appearances rather than traditional press interviews.

Madonna names John F. Kennedy Jr. as her best "d--k down" ever in a new video https://t.co/RsiAmpiGAX — JustJared.com (@JustJared) May 28, 2026

Madonna And John F. Kennedy Jr.'s Brief Romance Revisited

Madonna and John F. Kennedy Jr. briefly dated in the late 1980s and early 1990s, a period when both were among the most closely followed public figures in the United States. Their interactions were widely discussed in entertainment circles, though neither confirmed a long‑term relationship.

Madonna was at the peak of her career at the time, and Kennedy Jr was reportedly 'totally in awe' when he met the 'Like a Virgin' singer in person.

'You could see it in his eyes that first time they met,' said Madonna's friend and dancer Erika Belle in Christopher Anderson's aforementioned biography. 'John was totally in awe.'

Meanwhile, a source close to Kennedy told Rosemarie Terenzio and Liz McNeil in 'JFK Jr.: An Intimate Oral Biography' that 'Madonna was totally a fling' and 'Nothing more.'

According to reports, Kennedy's mother, Jackie O, was not supportive of their relationship, which could have been a factor in their split shortly thereafter. Kennedy Jr. moved on by marrying Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in 1996, while Madonna tied the knot with Guy Ritchie in 2000.

While details of their connection remain limited, the pairing has long been part of celebrity lore, resurfacing periodically in interviews and retrospective accounts of both figures' lives.

Madonna's Long History Of High-Profile Love Lives

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Madonna's romantic history has often attracted as much attention as her music career. She was previously married twice, first to actor Sean Penn in 1985 and later to filmmaker Guy Ritchie in 2000. Both marriages ended in divorce, with her union to Ritchie concluding in 2008.

Beyond her marriages, Madonna has been linked to several high‑profile figures across entertainment and sports, reflecting her longstanding presence in celebrity culture. Her relationships have frequently overlapped with major phases of her career, often drawing public scrutiny alongside her evolving musical output.

Despite ongoing media interest, Madonna has consistently maintained a degree of independence in how she addresses her personal life, often choosing when and how to engage with speculation.

Madonna is currently dating 29‑year‑old Akeem Morris. The couple spent the New Year with her children partying in Morocco and they looked in love and happy.