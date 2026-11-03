Technology entrepreneur Adam Robinson was among nine people killed when a Learjet 60 crashed in Florida on 1 November. His three software businesses reportedly generated $35 million (£26.1 million) in combined annual revenue. Robinson, his wife Helen Sharp, their two young children and five others died when the aircraft went down near Greenacres while travelling from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating.

Who Was Adam Robinson?

Robinson grew up near Houston and attended Rice University before moving to New York to work as a credit trader at Lehman Brothers. He remained in finance through the 2008 crisis and later worked at Barclays after it absorbed parts of Lehman.

He earned millions on Wall Street, Business Insider reported, but wanted more purposeful work. He moved into technology, building software that helps businesses identify anonymous website visitors and reach potential customers.

Robinson advocated bootstrapping: building companies without outside venture capital. Business Insider reported he had more than 160,000 LinkedIn followers and promoted lean, self-funded businesses.

Robinson's Tech Companies

His first venture was Robly, an email marketing company he built with his brother. The business struggled, and Robinson reportedly laid off 27 of its 35 employees. It later became profitable, although its customer count was falling.

A feature developed at Robly to identify email addresses from website traffic became the basis for GetEmails, later renamed Retention.com. The platform helps e-commerce businesses identify visitors who leave without submitting their details.

Robinson launched RB2B in March 2024 to identify visitors to business-to-business websites, including their LinkedIn profiles. He launched MoltSets in October 2026, expanding into identity and audience data.

Business Insider reported that the three companies shared a 32-person team and generated about $35 million (£26.1 million) in annual revenue, a figure Robinson had described. On 1 November, the day of the crash, he announced that RB2B had reached $10 million (£7.46 million) in annual recurring revenue and MoltSets was nearing $1 million (£746,000).

How Much Was Robinson Worth?

No independently verified estimate of Robinson's personal net worth has been made public. The figures show business scale, not his verified personal wealth.

Business Insider reported that Robinson had made millions as a Wall Street trader. His company biography said he bootstrapped Retention.com to $22 million (£16.4 million) in annual recurring revenue in four years.

The $35 million (£26.1 million) combined annual revenue figure should not be treated as his personal net worth. It does not establish his ownership stakes, the companies' valuations or how much money he personally received.

What Happened to Robinson in Florida?

The Learjet 60 left Austin for North Eleuthera in the Bahamas on 1 November, carrying two crew members and seven passengers. Robinson, Sharp, their children Emma, four, and Charlie, two, were among those killed. Other passengers included friends Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr, and nanny Anita Maria Cetina. Sharp was CEO and founding partner of public relations agency Influential PR and had recently started a ceramics business.

The NTSB said the crew reported manageable icing and moderate turbulence at about 35,000 feet (10,668 metres) before encountering precipitation. The pilots then declared an emergency as the aircraft rapidly descended, reporting an overspeed condition.

Investigators found evidence that the aircraft began breaking apart before impact. The cause has not been established; the NTSB is examining the weather, aircraft and crew actions.