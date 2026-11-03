Tech entrepreneur Adam Robinson's death alongside his wife and two young children in a Florida jet crash has raised questions about what will happen to his wealth and business interests. No publicly available information has established whether he had a will, what estate-planning arrangements were in place or who his designated beneficiaries might be. As a result, the eventual distribution of his assets remains unclear and could depend on how his wealth was structured, any existing estate-planning provisions and applicable inheritance laws.

Robinson, 45, his wife, Helen Sharp, and their children, Emma, 4, and Charlie, 2, were among nine people killed when their Learjet 60 crashed near Greenacres in Palm Beach County, Florida, on 1 November. The aircraft was travelling from Austin, Texas, to North Eleuthera in the Bahamas.

Birthday Trip to Bahamas Ends in Tragedy

What was meant to be a birthday celebration in the Bahamas ended in tragedy for Robinson, his family, and their friends, according to TMZ. As the aircraft encountered trouble over Florida, co-pilot Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras reportedly warned air traffic control of its rapid descent. 'Descending 20,000 ft per minute... We're going to crash into the ground,' she said. Pilot Jeff Gregory, 55, could also reportedly be heard reciting the Lord's Prayer, according to media accounts of the final communications.

Family friends Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr, along with the children's nanny, Anita Maria Cetina, also died in the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash, and its cause has not yet been determined.

How Much Was Adam Robinson Worth?

Robinson built a portfolio of marketing technology businesses spanning email marketing, website visitor identification, and B2B lead generation. He launched GetEmails, which later became Retention.com, in November 2019. The bootstrapped company reportedly reached approximately $22 million in annual recurring revenue within 48 months, without raising outside funding.

His portfolio also included RB2B, a platform that helps businesses identify people and companies visiting their websites, and MoltSets, a B2B contact data venture designed for use with AI tools such as Claude Code. Robinson announced the new venture on 23 May 2026. He also previously worked as a credit default swap trader at Lehman Brothers and Barclays Capital.

According to Business Insider, Retention.com, RB2B and MoltSets shared a 32-person team and generated approximately $35 million in annual revenue. Entrepreneur and investor Sam Parr reportedly estimated Robinson's personal net worth at approximately $6 million in May 2025. The figure has not been independently verified, and his wealth at the time of his death remains unknown.

Who Could Inherit His Millions?

Whether Robinson left a will, established trusts or named beneficiaries has not been publicly confirmed. His family reportedly lived in Aspen, Colorado, while he maintained business ties to Austin, Texas. His legal domicile at death remains unclear, and different laws could govern his estate depending on his domicile, asset ownership, and the location of particular property.

Colorado and Texas generally apply a 120-hour, or five-day, survivorship requirement to intestate inheritance. However, separate provisions may govern wills, trusts, jointly owned property, and beneficiary-designated assets.

Since Robinson, his wife, and their children died in the same crash, the rules could affect how their respective estates are distributed. If Colorado intestacy law applies and no surviving spouse, descendants or designated beneficiary qualifies to inherit, Robinson's surviving parents could be entitled to a share of his estate under the state's succession rules.

If neither parent survives, other relatives may qualify under Colorado's statutory inheritance hierarchy. Ultimately, the distribution would depend on his estate-planning documents, beneficiary arrangements, family circumstances, and ownership of individual assets.

Robinson's Companies and Family Mourn Devastating Loss

The companies issued a joint statement mourning their founder and outlining their immediate priorities. 'Our immediate focus at Retention.com, RB2B, and MoltSets is supporting our employees and Adam and Helen's family,' the statement said.

In a separate joint statement, the victims' families paid tribute to the couple, saying, 'Helen and Adam were the love affair that will last forever. Their warmth, generosity and gift for making people feel welcome touched so many lives,' they said. 'Their loss will be felt deeply by all those who loved them and who they loved in return.'