Gayle King says she's not going anywhere—at least not yet. The longtime co-host of CBS Mornings addressed swirling rumors about her possible departure from the show, telling TMZ on Friday that she's received no indication from network executives that her role is in jeopardy. 'I have no idea' if changes are coming when her contract expires in May, King said, adding that she's been told she's doing 'a great job' and remains 'well-liked' at CBS.

CBS Responds to Exit Reports

King's comments came in response to a report from Variety, which suggested she may step down next year to take on a different role within the network. CBS News quickly issued a statement denying the report, saying, 'There have been no discussions with Gayle about her contract that runs through May 2026.' The network also described King as 'a truly valued part of CBS' and said it looks forward to 'engaging with her about the future.'

Despite the firm denial, the timing of the rumors—alongside broader restructuring at CBS following its merger with Skydance Media—has left room for speculation.

King's Legacy and Influence

Gayle King, 70, has co-hosted CBS Mornings since 2012 and is widely regarded as one of the network's most recognizable journalists. Her tenure has included headline-making interviews with figures such as R. Kelly and Meghan Markle, and she continues to play a central role in CBS's morning news coverage.

King renewed her contract in 2024, with expectations that she would remain in the anchor chair through the 2026 midterm elections. Her close friendship with Oprah Winfrey and her reputation for incisive interviews have made her a fixture in American broadcast journalism.

Gayle King leaving ‘CBS Mornings’ as network faces internal turmoil: report https://t.co/IRoe3pvAOH pic.twitter.com/nUVmSBAatF — New York Post (@nypost) October 30, 2025

A Quiet Morning After the Headlines

On Friday morning, King was seen leaving her New York City apartment and heading to the CBS studios, hours after the exit rumors surfaced. She made no mention of the reports during the broadcast, opting instead to focus on the day's news. Her silence on-air has only added to the intrigue surrounding her future at the network.

CBS insiders have suggested that if King were to leave the morning show, she might transition into a producing or correspondent role—similar to recent moves by other veteran anchors. However, no formal plans have been announced, and King herself has emphasized that she's not negotiating in the press.

What Comes Next?

With her contract set to expire in May 2026, King's future at CBS Mornings remains officially unchanged. But as network leadership evolves and media speculation continues, viewers and industry watchers alike will be paying close attention to any signs of change.

For now, King says she's 'glad to be here'—but whether she'll still be behind the desk in 2026 is a question only time, and CBS, can answer.